Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’
Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
Donald Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one disaster day: ‘Ketchup on the walls’
Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.First, the Trump Organization was found guilty by a New York jury of all 17 counts of fraud, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing...
Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping. In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never...
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home. “The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of...
Matt Gaetz admits Trump was not good at making appointments, says his picks were ‘a parade of horribles’
Far-right Florida representative Matt Gaetz has spoken out against Donald Trump over his support for House minority leader Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker, saying some of his past picks were a “parade of horribles”. During the Turning Point USA America Fest event in Phoenix on Monday, conservative network Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk asked Mr Gaetz: “Trump said Kevin McCarthy should be speaker of the House.”The Florida Republican, who is otherwise a vocal Trump supporter, responded by saying: “HR was not always his best thing.”“It was sort of a parade of horribles with some of the people...
GOP Rep. Draws Howls After Accusing Democrats Of Drinking On House Floor
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was met with boos on the House floor after she claimed Democrats were drinking alcohol on the job amid the speaker fight.
Jan 6 report reveals Trump laughed about Sidney Powell’s ‘crazy’ election fraud claims
One major theme of the House select committee’s investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol is that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election, but still perpetuated the lie that it had been stolen from him.It has come up in testimony, of which transcripts are now available, as well as being covered by the public hearings.In the committee’s final report, there is a section that includes testimony from Trump aide Hope Hicks sharing an anecdote about former president Trump laughing about one of the crazier election fraud conspiracies propagated by lawyer Sidney Powell.The...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Would Be "Working At A Dairy Queen" Without Trump's Help According to GOP Campaigner Roger Stone
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, a video emerged of an interview with Roger Stone, renowned Republican campaigner and ally to the one-term former president Donald Trump. In the interview, Stone seemed to be going all out to warn Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against considering a run for the White House against Trump.
Robin Vos' testimony to the Jan. 6 committee reveals he had 10 phone calls with Trump after the 2020 election
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former President Donald Trump spoke by phone 10 times in the two years following the 2020 presidential election as Trump and his allies launched a baseless effort to persuade legislative leaders in battleground states where he lost to sow doubt in or overturn the election result.
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
An Ousted Trump Target on Leaving Congress
Among the things Jaime Herrera Beutler remembers about January 6, 2021, is that her husband managed to turn off the television just in time. He was at home with their three young children in southwestern Washington State when the riot began. It had taken him a few moments to make out the shaky footage of the mob as it tore through the Capitol. Then he started to recognize the hallways, the various corridors that he knew led to the House floor, where his wife was preparing to break from her party and speak in favor of certifying the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. He grabbed the remote before the kids could register what was about to happen.
Trump rails against ‘deranged tax return witch hunt’ in three-minute video rant
Former President Donald Trump has lashed at the “outrageous abuse of power” committed by the “radical Democrat Congress” who he claims “illegally obtained and leaked” his personal tax returns.The House Ways & Means Committee obtained Mr Trump’s tax returns after a lengthy legal process through the courts and voted this week to release them.It is expected that they will be made public next week.In a three-minute video posted to Truth Social on Friday, the former president claimed “the seizure of these records was totally unconstitutional” and argued that there is “no legitimate legislative purpose for their action”.“It is yet...
Jan. 6 committee drops Donald Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
