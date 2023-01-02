ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs plan to play starters in Week 18 vs. Falcons

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
Regardless of what happens in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

That being the case, some wondered whether or not the Bucs would rest some of their most important players for a game that won’t have any bearing on their postseason standing.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Wednesday that for the moment, their plan is to play their starters in Atlanta this week.

The Bucs clinched their second straight NFC South title, and a third consecutive trip to the playoffs, with a 30-24 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

