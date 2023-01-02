The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain

Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.

The weather service says snow rates of one to two inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota and far southwest Minnesota.

Areas in the Panhandle of Nebraska through southwest Minnesota could see more than 12 inches of snow.

The snow and heavy winds will "produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, resulting in snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, and difficult travel," the NWS notes. The weather may also result in uprooted trees and power outages.

The NWS adds that snow is also expected for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Great Basin, Southwest and Central Rockies.

CNN reports more than 15 million people are under winter weather alerts from Utah to Wisconsin.

The NWS cautions of severe-thunderstorm hazards throughout Monday and overnight over eastern Oklahoma and the Arklatex region to southeastern Kansas, the Ozarks, and parts of the Mid-South.

The weather service warns that tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threats.

\u201cMultiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecast across the Arklatex region and into the Mid-South today and tonight. Tornadoes, some strong, and damaging winds will be the primary threats.\u201d — National Weather Service (@National Weather Service) 1672665306

According to NBC News, nearly 19 million people in east Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and northern Louisiana are in the "risk zone for storms" that could see tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding downpours and hail.

In northern California, flood warnings and watches were in effect Monday after a storm brought downpours over New Year's weekend, as reported by the Associated Press.

The outlet also reports that officials in Sacramento issued an evacuation order late Sunday for people living in Point Pleasant near Interstate 5 due to the possibility of "dangerous flooding." Residents who lived nearby were told to prepare to leave before more roads were inundated by rising water.

A winter storm also hit Nevada over the weekend, where thousands of people were impacted by power outages after a huge snowfall.

Avengers star Jeremy Renner was snowplowing after the storm at his home in Reno when he was injured. The actor's rep confirmed he was in hospital in "critical but stable" condition.

The current storm warnings come after a massive week-long storm in late December that killed more than three dozen people in the U.S. and Canada. Buffalo was hit the worst with more than 30 deaths, widespread power outages and more than 4 feet of snow.

