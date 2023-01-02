ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FxWB_0k1FXpL400

Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.

The weather service says snow rates of one to two inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota and far southwest Minnesota.

Areas in the Panhandle of Nebraska through southwest Minnesota could see more than 12 inches of snow.

The snow and heavy winds will "produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, resulting in snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, and difficult travel," the NWS notes. The weather may also result in uprooted trees and power outages.

The NWS adds that snow is also expected for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Great Basin, Southwest and Central Rockies.

CNN reports more than 15 million people are under winter weather alerts from Utah to Wisconsin.

The NWS cautions of severe-thunderstorm hazards throughout Monday and overnight over eastern Oklahoma and the Arklatex region to southeastern Kansas, the Ozarks, and parts of the Mid-South.

The weather service warns that tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threats.

\u201cMultiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecast across the Arklatex region and into the Mid-South today and tonight. Tornadoes, some strong, and damaging winds will be the primary threats.\u201d

— National Weather Service (@National Weather Service) 1672665306

According to NBC News, nearly 19 million people in east Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and northern Louisiana are in the "risk zone for storms" that could see tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding downpours and hail.

In northern California, flood warnings and watches were in effect Monday after a storm brought downpours over New Year's weekend, as reported by the Associated Press.

The outlet also reports that officials in Sacramento issued an evacuation order late Sunday for people living in Point Pleasant near Interstate 5 due to the possibility of "dangerous flooding." Residents who lived nearby were told to prepare to leave before more roads were inundated by rising water.

A winter storm also hit Nevada over the weekend, where thousands of people were impacted by power outages after a huge snowfall.

Avengers star Jeremy Renner was snowplowing after the storm at his home in Reno when he was injured. The actor's rep confirmed he was in hospital in "critical but stable" condition.

The current storm warnings come after a massive week-long storm in late December that killed more than three dozen people in the U.S. and Canada. Buffalo was hit the worst with more than 30 deaths, widespread power outages and more than 4 feet of snow.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 28

Mary Cano
2d ago

duh. cuz its winter. this happens every year. ive seen this for 69 years now. lived from the north to the south. these climate doomie gloomies need to crawl into a cave and never come out

Reply
11
Stevie Jenson
2d ago

Gee, it’s winter, are we supposed to be expecting sunshine and rose blossoms?

Reply
6
Ronald Hibbitt
3d ago

This is the season for snow and ice people, winter time...Thu!!

Reply
7
Related
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations

Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy