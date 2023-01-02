ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
The Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest coach spoke of his surprise as he looked out at a room filled with reporters on Tuesday. “Normally after the game there is three or four journalists. Today, I don’t know why…” Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said at a news conference to present the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar signing.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.

