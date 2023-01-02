Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Georgina Rodriguez shows off huge diamond ring at Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr unveiling as he gets straight into training
GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ sported a huge diamond ring as Cristiano Ronaldo got straight down to work after his Al-Nassr unveiling. The 37-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by...
Sporting News
Who owns Al Nassr? Owner paying Cristiano Ronaldo record salary to play in Saudi Arabia
Al Nassr have quickly become a club on the lips of football fans around the world after signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian side are no strangers to star players but have made a mighty splash by luring Ronaldo to the Middle East. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal that...
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
Fans claim Ronaldo should 'retire' after he failed with a backheel attempt in Al-Nassr unveiling
The 37-year-old Portugal forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Yardbarker
Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly
Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Roberto Firmino ‘offered Saudi Arabia transfer after Cristiano Ronaldo but Liverpool star leaning towards new contract’
ROBERTO FIRMINO could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps with a move to Saudi Arabia. But the Brazilian would reportedly prefer to pen a new contract with Liverpool instead. Ronaldo, 37, stunned footy fans by accepting a £173million-a-year deal to join Middle Eastern giants Al-Nassr following his Manchester United exit....
Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Unveiled In Front Of Saudi Media And Al Nassr Fans At Mrsool Park
His welcome ceremony at Mrsool Park took place in front of 25,000 fans, all desperate to see Ronaldo wear Al Nassr's yellow jersey for the first time.
Can Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest coach spoke of his surprise as he looked out at a room filled with reporters on Tuesday. “Normally after the game there is three or four journalists. Today, I don’t know why…” Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said at a news conference to present the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar signing.
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED for first Al-Nassr game - or is he?
The Portuguese forward still has a two-game ban from his time in England, but Al-Nassr look set to start him on Thursday night regardless
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.
