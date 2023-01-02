ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0B94_0k1FVbaE00

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence."

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge Tuesday in Pennsylvania that he will not fight extradition to Idaho, said his public defender, Jason LaBar.

Moscow, Idaho, police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said that would speed up the process of bringing Kohberger to Idaho to face charges, but that he wasn't sure yet when that might happen.

Kohberger, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

His parents, Michael and Maryann, and his two older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, said in a statement released Sunday by his attorney that they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

The family said that relatives will continue to let the legal process unfold, and that “as a family we will love and support our son and brother.” They say they have fully cooperated with law enforcement to try to to "seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

LaBar, the public defender in Monroe County, Idaho, urged people not to pass judgment until a fair trial has been held.

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” LaBar said in a statement. “He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion.”

Capt. Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities believe Kohberger was responsible for all four murders. "We believe we've got our man," he said.

Bill Thompson, a prosecutor in Latah County, Idaho, said during a news conference Friday that investigators believe Kohberger broke into the University of Idaho students’ home near campus “with the intent to commit murder.” The bodies of the victims were found Nov. 13, several hours after investigators believe they died.

The students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington — were members of the university’s Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

Christina Teves, a spokesperson for the Chapin family, declined to comment Monday on the Kohberger family's statement. Shanon Gray, a lawyer for the Goncalves family, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Latah County prosecutors have said the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho. Many details of the case are expected to be released after Kohberger’s first appearance in an Idaho courtroom, Dahlinger said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students was extradited to Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Bryan Kohberger's arrival in the...
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

TIMELINE: DNA, video lead officials to Idaho suspect

Court documents unsealed Thursday after the suspect in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students made his first court appearance in Idaho reveal the timeline for how Bryan Kohberger went from being on law enforcement radar to becoming the man charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Below is a timeline from the documents:
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

MOSCOW, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. — (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees...
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school

ANNANDALE, Va. — (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state's most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren't properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his...
VIRGINIA STATE
960 The Ref

Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government's approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws. U.S. District...
RENO, NV
960 The Ref

Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. — (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
960 The Ref

Inmates allege Texas plans to use unsafe execution drugs

HOUSTON — (AP) — Texas plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out executions early this year in violation of state law, three death row inmates allege in a lawsuit. Prison officials deny the claim and say the state’s supply of execution drugs is safe.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

Incoming Pa. governor taps GOP ex-official for election post

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Al...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
960 The Ref

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
960 The Ref

'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, drenches California

CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD
960 The Ref

2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy