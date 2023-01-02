ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Power 102.9 NoCo

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
K99

Come Drink Hot Cocoa & Help Colorado Animals in Need

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary's Tour Guide, Katherine Erstad, about their Cocoa and Cuddles event and how they are helping animals in need right here in Northern Colorado. Cocoa and Cuddles happens every Saturday and Sunday at 1pm through February 26, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Plan a Relaxing Colorado Getaway at This Rustic Riverfront Cabin

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Colorado Riverfront Cabin for Rent. This incredible waterfront retreat is just...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Denver weather: Flurries possible Friday. There will be several inches of new snow in the high country, but only a...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

