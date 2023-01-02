ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Top games: Lakeville North and Lakeville South set to battle in crosstown matchup

By Brendan O'Brien, SportsEngine
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
 4 days ago
kmrskkok.com

Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report

Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
MADISON, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
kduz.com

Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash

A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
STEWART, MN
Bring Me The News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

