Top games: Lakeville North and Lakeville South set to battle in crosstown matchup

Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
kmrskkok.com
Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach
Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report
Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
kduz.com
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. A longtime integrative wellness center in Minnetonka closed at year's end, and the city is now pursuing a deal to purchase the facility and land. The Marsh was founded by late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
visitshakopee.org
Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House
Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
Lakeville Police ask for help finding missing 34-year-old woman
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — The Lakeville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman. Trisha Ann Benson was last seen Dec 24. on the 1100 block of East 80th St., Bloomington. Police say she is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Benson has...
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
fox9.com
Ground stop at MSP Airport now lifted after heavy snow and ice Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ground stop that was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region has been lifted. The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%. FOX...
Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W
Video from MnDOT traffic cameras show the moment a driver crashed off the I-494 bridge over I-35W, flipping onto the interstate below. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, with the video showing a driver traveling at a high-rate of speed on eastbound I-494, before starting to brake as traffic slows near the exit for northbound I-35W in Bloomington.
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport
A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
