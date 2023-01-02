ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah man who wanted alcohol after hours stabbed bouncer escorting him out, charges say

MILLCREEK — A West Jordan man was charged Wednesday with stabbing a bouncer who was escorting him out of a bar because he was upset that he couldn't get more alcohol. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; carrying a weapon while under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Woman allegedly steals car from Bountiful gym, police ask public for info

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym. Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Springville woman charged with shooting estranged husband’s new girlfriend

PAYSON, Utah — A Springville woman who prosecutors say had been threatening for months to kill her estranged husband’s new girlfriend was charged Tuesday with shooting the girlfriend. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession...
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Fire department spokesman Chad Jepperson said the fire started just before 3 p.m. at 323 E. Williams Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they noticed a moderate amount of smoke coming from the residence.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire

IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy