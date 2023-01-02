Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
Matt Jackson Reveals Status For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has confirmed his status for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, with Kenny Omega set for action at the event. On the January 4 show, Kenny Omega will challenge for Will Ospreay’s IWGP US Championship. This will be Omega’s first NJPW bout since losing the...
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
Major Update On WWE Hall Of Famer’s Status With The Company
Triple H announced a shakeup to WWE’s lineup of announcers for Raw, SmackDown and NXT prior to the shows’ season premieres back in October. With Pat McAfee taking time off to work for ESPN’s College Gameday, Wade Barrett filled in for him on the SmackDown brand during his absence.
Top AEW Stars Lose Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A pair of AEW stars have lost championship gold at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been in the midst of a high profile losing streak following an amazing 2022 where they claimed three sets of tag team gold. At ROH Final Battle 2022,...
Top WWE Star Was Blown Away By Fans’ Response To Recent Return
A top WWE star says they were blown away by the fans’ response to their recent return. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash by confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey following her win over Raquel Rodriguez.
AEW Reveals Exclusive Look At New Dynamite Intro (VIDEO)
All Elite Wrestling has revealed an exclusive look at the new AEW Dynamite intro. As previously reported, AEW is planning on rolling out major changes to the set and production for Dynamite. However, the opening theme was to remain the “Light The Fuse” song with a slight remix.
AEW Star Discusses Presenting Childhood Friend With Contract
AEW star and former TNT Champion Darby Allin has talked about the experience of presenting Nick Wayne with a wrestling contract. Allin presented Wayne – the son of wrestling veteran Buddy Wayne – with an AEW contract in February 2021. Wayne has yet to make his debut in...
Former WWE Star Reveals Reaction Of Locker Room When They Came Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – formerly known Darren Young – has opened up about coming out to the WWE locker room. Rosser is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the current Strong Openweight Champion. Prior to that, Rosser was with WWE for several years,...
Top AEW Star Worked As Producer For Dynamite Main Event
A top AEW star worked as a producer for the main event of the January 4 edition of Dynamite. As previously mentioned, Jon Moxley re-signed with All Elite Wrestling in October with added behind the scenes responsibilities. On the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite, Moxley appeared to interrupt Hangman...
Top Star Breaks Insane IMPACT Wrestling Record
A top star has broken the record for the longest reigning IMPACT World Champion in the company’s history. At IMPACT Rebellion 2022, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become a two-time IMPACT World Champion. Since then, Alexander has scored successful title defenses against a who’s who of IMPACT stars such...
Former WWE Star Explains Reason WWE Is The Biggest Wrestling Franchise
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time with WWE, has said that there is a reason the company is the biggest wrestling franchise. Perry was released by WWE in June 2022. Her husband Miro, formerly Rusev, was released almost one year earlier in April 2020, before joining rival...
Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
Big Names Advertised For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are being advertised on for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month. The show will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023, and celebrate three decades since WWE Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993. According to...
8 More WWE Stars Who Could Appear In NJPW In 2023
Ever since No Rolls Barred/WrestleTalk crossover star Paul ‘The Game’ Levesque took over as head of WWE creative, the usually insular company has begun to finally open itself up to other promotions. Recently Shinsuke Nakamura was allowed to participate in the Great Muta’s retirement tour in Pro Wrestling...
First Time Ever Match Up On WWE NXT
A first ever match up occurred on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT to kick off the first episode of the new year. For the first time ever, Carmelo Hayes took on Apollo Crews as the match kicked off the new year in NXT. After a hard fought match that...
Big Card For Next Week’s NXT New Years Evil
Next week’s NXT New Years Evil is set to be a massive set of showdowns as simmering feuds are set to boil over in 2023!. Not only will there be a massive NXT Championship match featuring Bron Breakker taking on Grayson Waller, the rest of the card is stacking up quite nicely as well!
