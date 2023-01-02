ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW45k_0k1FK8ER00

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence."

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge Tuesday in Pennsylvania that he will not fight extradition to Idaho, said his public defender, Jason LaBar.

Moscow, Idaho, police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said that would speed up the process of bringing Kohberger to Idaho to face charges, but that he wasn't sure yet when that might happen.

Kohberger, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

His parents, Michael and Maryann, and his two older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, said in a statement released Sunday by his attorney that they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

The family said that relatives will continue to let the legal process unfold, and that “as a family we will love and support our son and brother.” They say they have fully cooperated with law enforcement to try to to "seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

LaBar, the public defender in Monroe County, Idaho, urged people not to pass judgment until a fair trial has been held.

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” LaBar said in a statement. “He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion.”

Capt. Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities believe Kohberger was responsible for all four murders. "We believe we've got our man," he said.

Bill Thompson, a prosecutor in Latah County, Idaho, said during a news conference Friday that investigators believe Kohberger broke into the University of Idaho students’ home near campus “with the intent to commit murder.” The bodies of the victims were found Nov. 13, several hours after investigators believe they died.

The students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington — were members of the university’s Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

Christina Teves, a spokesperson for the Chapin family, declined to comment Monday on the Kohberger family's statement. Shanon Gray, a lawyer for the Goncalves family, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Latah County prosecutors have said the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho. Many details of the case are expected to be released after Kohberger’s first appearance in an Idaho courtroom, Dahlinger said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: DNA, video lead officials to Idaho suspect

Court documents unsealed Thursday after the suspect in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students made his first court appearance in Idaho reveal the timeline for how Bryan Kohberger went from being on law enforcement radar to becoming the man charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Below is a timeline from the documents:
MOSCOW, ID
Action News Jax

Idaho court tosses lawsuits aiming to block abortion bans

Idaho's Constitution does not implicitly enshrine abortion as a fundamental right, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday as it dismissed a series of lawsuits brought by Planned Parenthood. The ruling was a blow against those who are fighting Idaho laws that took effect in August, including one criminalizing all abortions...
IDAHO STATE
Action News Jax

Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, Fla. — (AP) — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Operation Bad Santa: SJSO retail theft operation leads to 11 arrests

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A recent undercover retail theft operation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) led to the recovery of $7,000 worth of stolen property. The SJSO Property Crimes Unit (PCU) Detectives, Deputies, and Intelligence Analysts recently conducted a proactive multi-week operation to combat retail theft, organized retail theft and other crimes at numerous locations across St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Action News Jax

'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, drenches California

CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

UF says no ‘Standing’ to review Ladapo guidance

A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in the university’s College...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy