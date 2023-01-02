Read full article on original website
Noem appoints Joe Graves as Education Secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MADD urges Tammy Kvasnicka’s release to include intense, long-term scrutiny of her actions to ensure no other family is victimized. Kvasnicka was charged in the July 2010 killing of 27-year-old Michael Xayavong. Despite the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles denying her request for commutation two times, her sentence for first-degree manslaughter has been commuted by Governor Kristi Noem.
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
SOS Monae Johnson Presents December Voter Counts as Updated January Data
SOS (that abbreviated title seems more appropriate to this Secretary of State) Johnson did manage to put up some new statewide voter registration totals—Republicans up 590, Democrats down 5, independents up 431, Libertarians up 1, total active voters surpassing 600,000 for the first time in South Dakota. But the mistaken link to December data for January’s county tallies shows a concerning lack of attention to detail for an elected official whose primary mission is to focus on the smallest details to ensure election integrity.
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.
For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
More from Down South: Noem Promotes Liberty U Grad from Campaign to Second Floor for Online Propaganda
Austin Goss reports that Governor Kristi Noem continues to tap young conservatively brainwashed outsiders to ply her propaganda instead of hiring South Dakota talent to tell the truth. Joining official taxpayer-funded fact-twirlers Ian Fury and Amelia Joy is barely booze-legal North Carolinian turned DC-critter turned Noem clinger Chad Kubis:. According...
Laws going into effect in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
Issues Ready to Move to the SD Legislature
Many South Dakota legislators are preparing bills to introduce as the new session starts next week. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner says she has several in mind……. Tobin says she will bring a bill to help teachers get more training….. Tobin says she will also co-sponsor some bills...
300 South Dakota children are waiting for you
This paid piece is sponsored by Children’s Home Society. Who is an example of the kind of person who becomes a foster parent?. That’s because all kinds of people become foster parents. People of all income levels, religions, races and family sizes are stepping up to make a profound and lasting difference in the life and future of a child. Yet the state of South Dakota has 300 children waiting for a foster care placement.
New law makes selling homemade foods easier
A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022...
The most dangerous places to work as a law enforcement officer in South Dakota
RAPID CITY S.D. – Law enforcement regularly put themselves in dangerous situations while serving in the line of duty. This is especially true in South Dakota, where the violent crime rate is 10th highest in the nation, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Statistics,. But not everywhere in...
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
Why Are There Two Dakota’s? Here’s Why
As a fan of history, particularly American history and South Dakota history, I wondered why are there two Dakota's when there was only one Dakota territory? Maybe it was because, hey, if one Dakota is good, then two would be great!. Well, uh, no. If we'd jump into the ol'...
'Treated like a criminal’: Native American woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody...
15 Best Places to Live in South Dakota
Best Places to Live in South Dakota: Often called “the land of infinite variety”, South Dakota stands up to its reputation. Nestled between North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska & Minnesota, this sparsely populated midwestern state offers varied & rich natural beauty, a host of entertainment options, and family attractions.
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
