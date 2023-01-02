ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
mitchellnow.com

Noem appoints Joe Graves as Education Secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful...
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MADD urges Tammy Kvasnicka’s release to include intense, long-term scrutiny of her actions to ensure no other family is victimized. Kvasnicka was charged in the July 2010 killing of 27-year-old Michael Xayavong. Despite the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles denying her request for commutation two times, her sentence for first-degree manslaughter has been commuted by Governor Kristi Noem.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

SOS Monae Johnson Presents December Voter Counts as Updated January Data

SOS (that abbreviated title seems more appropriate to this Secretary of State) Johnson did manage to put up some new statewide voter registration totals—Republicans up 590, Democrats down 5, independents up 431, Libertarians up 1, total active voters surpassing 600,000 for the first time in South Dakota. But the mistaken link to December data for January’s county tallies shows a concerning lack of attention to detail for an elected official whose primary mission is to focus on the smallest details to ensure election integrity.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.

For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents

The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

More from Down South: Noem Promotes Liberty U Grad from Campaign to Second Floor for Online Propaganda

Austin Goss reports that Governor Kristi Noem continues to tap young conservatively brainwashed outsiders to ply her propaganda instead of hiring South Dakota talent to tell the truth. Joining official taxpayer-funded fact-twirlers Ian Fury and Amelia Joy is barely booze-legal North Carolinian turned DC-critter turned Noem clinger Chad Kubis:. According...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Laws going into effect in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wnax.com

Issues Ready to Move to the SD Legislature

Many South Dakota legislators are preparing bills to introduce as the new session starts next week. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner says she has several in mind……. Tobin says she will bring a bill to help teachers get more training….. Tobin says she will also co-sponsor some bills...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
pigeon605.com

300 South Dakota children are waiting for you

This paid piece is sponsored by Children’s Home Society. Who is an example of the kind of person who becomes a foster parent?. That’s because all kinds of people become foster parents. People of all income levels, religions, races and family sizes are stepping up to make a profound and lasting difference in the life and future of a child. Yet the state of South Dakota has 300 children waiting for a foster care placement.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New law makes selling homemade foods easier

A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
RAPID CITY, SD
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Live in South Dakota

Best Places to Live in South Dakota: Often called “the land of infinite variety”, South Dakota stands up to its reputation. Nestled between North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska & Minnesota, this sparsely populated midwestern state offers varied & rich natural beauty, a host of entertainment options, and family attractions.
WYOMING STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota

South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy