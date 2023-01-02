Read full article on original website
Huskies Battle OCA in First Round of Morrison Tournament
Both Pawhuska boys and girls played against Oklahoma Christian Academy in the first round of the Morrison Tournament. The Lady Huskies would crush OCA 54-28 in a game that was seemingly over as soon as it started. PHS would continue its dominating ways on defense that would transition into offense....
Huskies and Bulldoggers Split in Hardwood Battle
The Pawhuska Huskies began a long stretch of road games against the Dewey Bulldoggers Tuesday night. The Lady Huskies would cruise to a 61-26 victory over the Lady Bulldoggers. Pawhuska jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. PHS would get most of its scoring opportunities off steals...
Huskies Getting Ready for Morrison Tournament
Pawhuska basketball will get some time out of class on Thursday as both the boys and girls team have middle of the day games in the first round of the Morrison Tournament. Both teams will take on Oklahoma Christian Academy. The Lady Huskies are on a four-game winning streak winning...
Bruins Head to Booker T.
At Bartlesville High, it is the beginning of the busiest week of the year for both the BHS boys and girls. On Tuesday night it is a double-header at Booker T. Washington, as both Bville clubs are coming off losses at the end of tournament play last week. The Lady...
Change Order Passes for Soccer Field Lighting Project
A change order adds monies to the Robinwood Soccer Field Lighting Project in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville City Council unanimously (5-0) approved the measure on Tuesday night. The project involves installing MUSCO field lighting on the south three soccer fields at Robinwood Park, located at 2200 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. The $13,000 change order was requested to accommodate changes in the location of the lighting control box.
Daily Bullets (Jan. 4): Significant OSU Receiver Hits the Portal, Tramel Weighs in on Gundy Response
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Woof – an OSU beat writer is reporting that receiver John Paul Richardson is in the transfer portal. • Outside of TCU making the title game, it’s been a tough bowl season...
Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
Marcus Smart sparked ‘huge change’ in Oklahoma State win against West Virginia
A West Virginia player made an "inappropriate gesture" to Smart, prompting a technical foul and an OSU rally. Even though he was just watching the game, Celtics guard Marcus Smart helped his alma mater Oklahoma State pick up a conference win against Big 12 foe West Virginia Monday night. With...
Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs
Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is adding two defensive staff members at Tulsa. Koy McFarland will be joining the staff to coach the linebackers, sources share. McFarland spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers, and was at Oklahoma State from 2019-21.
Council Discusses Future of Pickleball in Dewey, More
The Dewey City Council approves nearly $12,000 for the city's escrow account balance from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers Compensation Plan. City Manager Kevin Trease says they want to leave the money in escrow as it could be applied for future payments. He says sales tax collections have been better, so it is always nice to have a little extra money in the bank.
Parsons-Owen Joins Arvest Bank Bartlesville's Board
Kim Parsons-Owen joins Arvest Bank’s board of directors in Bartlesville after serving on the Arvest Nowata advisory board for the past year. In a statement, local Arvest Bank president Kim Moyer said:. “We are thrilled to welcome Kim Parsons-Owen to our Bartlesville board. Kim’s extensive experience with QuikTrip, as...
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
Pothole closes part of a Tuxedo Blvd bridge
The inside, westbound lane of traffic over the Caney River Bridge on Tuxedo Boulevard is closed pending repairs after a pothole was reported this week. Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers told the city council Tuesday night that staff closed off the westbound bridge to evaluate the rest of the bridge deck. As a result of the evaluation, staff members felt comfortable only closing the inside lane.
New Dollar General in Dewey May Open on Monday
City of Dewey officials provide an update on the new Dollar General being built on the northside of town. According to City Manager Kevin Trease, the store will open on Monday, January 9. Trease says the building has a letter of occupancy and it has gone through final inspections. He says the only thing that is lacking is landscaping and signage. He adds that shelving seems to have been placed inside the store already.
Schools Resume Classes, Students Ready to Learn
Students enrolled in the Bartlesville Public School District (BPSD) are back to roaming the hallways and getting to class in the knick of time after Christmas Break. These same students are excited to return to school. Here some of the students of BPSD share what it means to them to return to class.
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
Chamber: Eggs & Issues Set for February 17
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative briefing next month. The Eggs & Issues event will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Our local delegation of State Senator Julie Daniels and...
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
9-year-old injured in Nowata County semi crash
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a semi crash in Nowata County sent a 9-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday. OHP said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Afton. A semi driven by a 43-year-old man was going too fast on the...
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
