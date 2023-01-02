Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. One of the common difficulties with learning a new language is finding the opportunity to speak it on a regular basis. Total immersion is even better for forcing the brain to shift over to a new kind of thinking. But did you realize you may have this opportunity every day? The language is called dog, and with a little help, you can master your best friend’s native tongue. The ultimate goal, of course, is to be able to train your dog, but the ability to understand your dog is a necessary building block.

HAYMARKET, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO