Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT: $1.882 billion in funding for new Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied

BOSTON –The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application, requesting $1.882 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first round of the Bridge Investment Program Grants, to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied. The application to this grant program was filed in August 2022 for funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and sought funding which represents 47 percent of the estimated $3,976,000,000 total project cost for design and construction activities. The USACE constructed, operates and maintains the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges and the two bridges are a federally-owned asset.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

AG announces $3.5 million settlement with Aspen Dental over claims of cheating Massachusetts consumers

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced a $3.5 million settlement with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. resolving claims that the dental chain cheated thousands of Massachusetts consumers through a series of bait-and-switch advertising campaigns. The consent judgment, entered in Suffolk Superior Court today, settles a lawsuit filed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Worcester, Springfield officers among 15 suspended by Massachusetts POST Commission

Boston – The Massachusetts POST Commission has released a list of fifteen suspended law enforcement officers. This follows the POST Commission’s early December release of information on recertified officers A-H and newly certified graduates. The suspended officers are listed below:. Devon Bones, Holyoke Police Department. Bryan Custadio, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

