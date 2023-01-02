Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Senator Jane Nelson as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. The Secretary of State serves as Chief Election Officer for Texas, assisting county election officials and ensuring the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas. The Office of the Secretary of State also provides a repository for official business and commercial records required to be filed with the Office. The Secretary publishes government rules and regulations and commissions notaries public. The Secretary also serves as keeper of the state seal and attestor to the Governor's signature on official documents.

