Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
HHSC Encourages Cancer Screenings During Cervical Health Awareness Month
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is recognizing January as National Cervical Health Awareness Month and encouraging women to get screened for cervical cancer. “Over the years, we have seen a dramatic decrease in cervical cancer. However, rates have recently leveled off,” said Faith Sandberg-Rodriguez, associate...
texas.gov
First Lady Abbott Announces GRACE’s Third Annual Week Of Prayer To End Human Trafficking
Encourages Texans to wear blue on Wednesday, January 11 for National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced that the Governor's Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative will host the third annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from January 9 through January 15, 2023. The statewide interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas and serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.
texas.gov
School Safety Allotment
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is committed to supporting local educational agencies (LEAs) in their efforts to improve the safety and security of school facilities for staff, students, and visitors. This TAA provides information related to the Senate Bill 11 School Safety Allotment. School Safety Allotment. The 86th Legislature passed...
texas.gov
The Notice of Procedural Safeguards
Category: TEA Printing and Distribution of Updated Notice of Procedural Safeguards. Next Steps: Distribute updated notice to parents/guardians of students with a disability. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), as amended in 2004, requires schools to provide parents of a child with a disability with a notice containing an explanation of the procedural safeguards available under the IDEA.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Highlights Legislative Action Needed For Ankle Monitor Violations
Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan highlighting the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest and apprehension. Last month, the Governor directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson and submit a report to the Office of the Governor.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Senator Nelson As Texas Secretary Of State
Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Senator Jane Nelson as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. The Secretary of State serves as Chief Election Officer for Texas, assisting county election officials and ensuring the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas. The Office of the Secretary of State also provides a repository for official business and commercial records required to be filed with the Office. The Secretary publishes government rules and regulations and commissions notaries public. The Secretary also serves as keeper of the state seal and attestor to the Governor's signature on official documents.
texas.gov
2022-2025 School Safety Standards Formula Grant
On October 27, 2022, Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committee Chairs announced $400 million in funding to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to assist school districts in replacing or upgrading doors, windows, fencing, communications, and other safety measures. 2022-2025 School Safety Standards Formula...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for January 2023
Gov. Abbott announced HHSC is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. Read the press release.
texas.gov
Current Articles & Research Resources, January 5, 2023
In this weekly post, we feature helpful research tools and recent articles of interest to the legislative community. Librarians review and select articles from more than 1,000 print and online sources to compile a weekly annotated list of Current Articles of interest to the legislative community. View this week's Current Articles.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Tate To Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Fred Tate to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on March 15, 2027. The Authority oversees the development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin. Fred Tate of Colleyville is the founder and managing...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Galveston
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Galveston will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Wednesday, January 18 in Galveston. Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend. “Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor...
Comments / 0