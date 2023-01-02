ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

RECAP: Warren Washington, ASU offense surge in 77-71 win

TEMPE — Stingy defense has undeniably been Arizona State’s trademark this season, a massive reason it has outperformed preseason expectations the last two months. But as good as Bobby Hurley’s team has been in that area, the product has been starkly different on the opposite end of the floor.
TEMPE, AZ
Kyle Smith says WSU 'didn't play as hard as we can' in 77-71 loss to ASU

WASHINGTON STATE COULD not get stops on the interior and fell 77-71 to Arizona State in Tempe on Thursday. The Cougars' lack of depth in the paint was on full display as Mouhamed Gueye struggled and WSU did not have enough answers to the Sun Devils' paint offense, yielding a whopping 66 percent from two. "We gotta play a little harder earlier," Kyle Smith said on the post-game radio show.
PULLMAN, WA
FINAL: Arizona 70, Washington 67

* The refs tonight are Michael Irving, Nate Harris, D.G. Nelson. Irving did the Texas A&M Corpus Christi game and the other two have not done an Arizona game this season. * Kenyon Menifield started the game with a three and Courtney Ramey matched him the next time down court before Noah Williams scored. Braxton Meah scored on a dunk and Cole Bajema got a bucket in traffic and Keion Brooks scored as Azuolas Tubelis soon got on the board and Washington led 11-5 at the media timeout.
TEMPE, AZ
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Washington?

Arizona defeated Washington 70-67 on Thursday night, but it certainly wasn't easy. “Great effort by our guys," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Washington played really well. We obviously didn’t play as well as we would have liked, but Washington gets a lot credit for that. I was really proud of our guys for having hung with it. I knew all along this team has some grit and we’re going to get tested. I mean, it’s just, there’s no other way of putting it. We withstood some rallies today, go down 14 in the first half and hang with it and actually take the lead before halftime.”
TEMPE, AZ
Connor Soelle to enter transfer portal

Linebacker Connor Soelle announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Monday following four seasons at Arizona State. A backup linebacker and valuable core special teams player for the Sun Devils who previously starred at Scottsdale Saguaro High School, Soelle has two remaining years of eligibility. Soelle had a career-best...
TEMPE, AZ
Texans extend win streak in Arizona

Christian Coleman recorded his sixth double-double of the season Tuesday, leading No. 14 South Plains past No. 19 Snow 80-60 in the opening round of the Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout at Theo Heap Gymnasium on the campus of Mesa Community College. SPC shot a 48.4 percent clip from the...
MESA, AZ
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID
Plans Submitted For First Privately Owned RV Park In Pullman

A local developer wants to build the first privately owned RV park in the City of Pullman. Steve Mader has submitted plans to the city for the RV Park at the Ranch. The proposed park would be constructed on the North end of town South of Albion Road and West of North Grand Avenue/State Route 27. The plan calls for the RV park to be about 11 acres with 58 sites and a clubhouse. The RV park would also include power, internet, telephone, water and sewer and employ up to two part-time workers. The site is currently a farm field. Mader is hoping to begin construction in the spring.
PULLMAN, WA
