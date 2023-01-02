Arizona defeated Washington 70-67 on Thursday night, but it certainly wasn't easy. “Great effort by our guys," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Washington played really well. We obviously didn’t play as well as we would have liked, but Washington gets a lot credit for that. I was really proud of our guys for having hung with it. I knew all along this team has some grit and we’re going to get tested. I mean, it’s just, there’s no other way of putting it. We withstood some rallies today, go down 14 in the first half and hang with it and actually take the lead before halftime.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO