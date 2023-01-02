Read full article on original website
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships
Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
KING-5
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
Moscow suspect Bryan Kohberger changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
pullmanradio.com
Plans Submitted For First Privately Owned RV Park In Pullman
A local developer wants to build the first privately owned RV park in the City of Pullman. Steve Mader has submitted plans to the city for the RV Park at the Ranch. The proposed park would be constructed on the North end of town South of Albion Road and West of North Grand Avenue/State Route 27. The plan calls for the RV park to be about 11 acres with 58 sites and a clubhouse. The RV park would also include power, internet, telephone, water and sewer and employ up to two part-time workers. The site is currently a farm field. Mader is hoping to begin construction in the spring.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
pullmanradio.com
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
