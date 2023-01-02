Read full article on original website
Related
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
Rogue fan files trademark for Tesla jets and boats in bid to ‘help’ Elon Musk
Musk has previously mused about building electric planes and suggested Tesla's Cybertruck may be usable as a boat.
New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging
To alleviate the issue of slow charging batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), Adden Energy is proposing a solution with new and developing technology. The post New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
Luminar acquires lidar data company Civil Maps
Lidar hardware company Luminar announced it has acquired Civil Maps, a lidar data company based in San Francisco. The acquisition brings ultra-detailed and automatically updating 3D maps of various cities into Luminar’s fold as it plans to bring fully autonomous vehicles into reality. Luminar will integrate the Civil Maps...
HARMAN Transforms the Driving Experience with Ready Vision Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- CES 2023 –HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today unveiled HARMAN Ready Vision, a set of Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display (HUD) hardware and AR software products to enhance driver safety and awareness. Ready Vision’s AR software integrates with vehicle sensors to deliver immersive audio and visual alerts that empower the driver with critical knowledge and information, in a timely, accurate and non-intrusive manner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005434/en/ HARMAN Ready Vision (Photo: Business Wire)
holoride Launches the retrofit Solution, Bringing Revolutionary In-Car VR to All Vehicles
MUNICH & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- holoride, pioneer of extended reality in-vehicle entertainment and 2023 CES Innovation Awards honoree, today announced the release of its holoride retrofit, a compact device that brings the company’s unique platform to vehicles of any make, model, or year. The launch of this device, which is roughly the size of a smart speaker, marks a new chapter for the Munich-based company as it makes good on its core mission of turning every car into a holoride-ready vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005308/en/ holoride adds thrill to every ride. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper From UC Berkeley Presents A General Navigation Model (GNM) From An Aggregated Multirobot Dataset To Drive Any Robot
Although their presence is not as significant as projected by Sci-Fi movies from the 90s, robots are becoming essential in our daily lives with various applications in various industries and settings. For example, in the healthcare industry, robots are used for surgeries, dispensing medication, and assisting with rehabilitation. In the transportation industry, self-driving cars are beginning to become more widespread. Robots are also used in various other settings, such as agriculture, construction, and even household chores. As technology advances, we can expect more robots to be used in our daily lives.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Automation and controls in offices change, accommodating new work styles
Office building design is changing as owners and tenants expect more, especially in a building’s automated systems. Touchless controls, outside air and high-tech buildings are new trends in office space. Participants:. Miles Brugh, PE, Project Electrical Engineer/Manager, ESD, Chicago. Adrian Gray, C Eng, Eur Ing, Global Director – Commercial...
Control Engineering
Control Engineering hot topics, December 2022
Hot topics in Control Engineering, for December 2022, for stories posted in the last three months included HMI/SCADA systems and solutions, MQTT, SI Giants and System Integrator of the Year winners. Links to each article below. When upgrading human-machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software, don’t...
3DPrint.com
2023 3D Printing Predictions: Software and Automation
The next phase of additive manufacturing (AM) advancement may be less related to hardware and more driven by software, as new tools are used to organize and integrate fleets of 3D printers and/or 3D printing robots within production workflows. This will be complemented by any number of pre- and post-processing robots that also automate the laborious and costly steps that take place before and after the actual printing process.
myscience.org
Alumnus Henk Arntz has big ambitions in sustainability
Suncom Energy, the startup created by Mechanical Engineering alumnus Henk Arntz, is making quite a name for itself as it boosts industry’s sustainability. Recently, Henk Arntz, CEO of Suncom Energy, marched away with the Industry Innovators Award 2022, having won both the jury prize and the audience prize. He also had the opportunity to pitch his idea during the Dragons’ Den of Transition. The startup founded by Arntz, alumnus of the department of Mechanical Engineering, is regarded as a promising agent for change as the industrial sector moves towards sustainability. He wants to build the Netherlands’ first concentrated solar thermal energy storage facility, using compact parabolic mirrors to supply renewable heat 24/7 to bakeries, glasshouses and saunas.
Atmosic and Energous Announce Updated Evaluation Kit with Support for the Newly Announced AirFuel Wireless Power Intelligent Transfer Standard
SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based power for wireless networks, today announced a new software update for their Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. The kit update now supports the recently announced AirFuel Alliance RF Wireless Power and Charging Standard to further enable the adoption and interoperability of radio frequency (RF) as a power source in addition to data communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005028/en/ Example Application: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates, but battery maintenance can lead to new problems. RF infrastructures used to provide screen updates can also provide the energy used to power the ESL. (Graphic: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
Hamm’s ‘new generation’ of tandem rollers
Hamm has introduced the HX series, with the company calling it a new generation of pivot-steered tandem rollers. Replacing the previous DV+ series, Hamm says it has intuitive operation with Easy Drive, high performance data, comfort features and sustainable operation, as well as the ‘Smart Compact’ digital compaction assistant. All models are available in countries with the EPA Tier 4/EU Stage V emissions regulation.
mhwmag.com
Episode 346: Orchestrating Warehouses with Fulfilld
The New Warehouse welcomes Tony Ingham, Product Owner at Fulfilld, for our first podcast of 2023. Fulfilld is a leading warehouse management services provider for mid-level, $200 million, and above markets. Their software as a service platform provides customers with an efficient and cost-effective way to manage their warehouse operations. Tune in to hear all about how Fulfilld is looking at the entire warehouse ecosystem to help employees and the overall orchestration of warehouse operations.
CNET
Sony, Honda Show Off Electric Concept Car At CES 2023
Sony and Honda unveiled a prototype of a new electric car under the brand name Afeela on Wednesday. The vehicle, which looks like a mid-sized sedan, was driven on stage at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, with a new front end sporting the Afeela logo. "Afeela represents our concept of...
Comments / 0