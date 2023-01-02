ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

The It List: Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears take 'World's Toughest Test' in boot camp reality series, horror movie 'M3GAN' arrives in theaters, 'Sometimes When We Touch' doc explores history of soft rock music and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 2, 2023

By Yahoo Entertainment Staff, Yahoo Entertainment
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiwzb_0k1Et7JS00

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 2-8 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links n this page.)

WATCH IT: Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Mel B and more see what they're made of on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

This isn't the Amazing Race or even Survivor. No, this is essentially a bootcamp run by ex-military operatives putting familiar faces through real military training — and the running we often see in movies is the least of it. Former reality stars, who also include Kenya Moore, of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, athletes such as Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and others make up the 16-person cast who have only their physical prowess to rely on as they walk a high wire, jump off a water tower and take on other terrifying challenges while being yelled at by their superiors. "This for me is just about taking back my power," former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown says early on. Spears, meanwhile, says doing the show is about proving that she's "worth something." The other competitors include former NFL player Danny Amendola; The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; Food Network star Tyler Florence; NBA veteran Dwight Howard; "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan; former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy; retired Olympic soccer star Carli Lloyd; actress Beverly Mitchell; former MLB catcher Mike Piazza; ubiquitous TV doc Dr. Drew Pinsky; and controversial Trump supporter-turned-critic Anthony Scaramucci. It should be interesting, to say the least. — Raechal Shewfelt

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

WATCH IT: Sorry Chucky — M3GAN is the internet’s new favorite horror doll

Start 2023 off with a real doll. Ever since the first trailer for the James Wan-produced M3GAN dropped last fall, the title character — an android toy with disconcertingly large eyes — has become meme-generating machine on the internet. Now M3GAN invades movie theaters as we see wait to see whether the film becomes the next Child's Play… or the next Dolly Dearest. With a horror expert like Wan in the mix, we're guessing it'll be the former, and the presence of Get Out's Alison Williams in front of the camera and Malignant screenwriter, Akela Cooper, behind it further suggests M3GAN has the goods to delight and terrify moviegoers in the new year. — Ethan Alter

M3GAN premieres Friday, Jan. 6 in theaters.

STREAM IT: Ease into 2023 with a soft rock bingefest

Have you never been mellow? Well, here's your chance. Paramount+'s three-episode docuseries Sometimes When We Touch will make for extremely soothing post-holiday viewing, as it tells the untold story of a once-maligned musical genre in the midst of a surprise comeback: soft rock. The series features interviews with some of rock's softest legends, like Air Supply, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Dan Hill, Rupert Holmes, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx and Toni Tennille. Plus, Yahoo Entertainment's own music editor Lyndsey Parker weighs in on how video temporarily killed the mellow-gold radio star during the early-MTV era. Pour yourself a tall piña colada and come escape to this simpler, softer time. — Lyndsey Parker

Sometimes When We Touch premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: The classic nature franchise Wild Kingdom roars again with a new streaming series

Sixty years ago, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom series brought the wide world of nature into living rooms for kids and parents to enjoy. Now the series is returning for the streaming age with Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, a 10-episode series focused on the conservation efforts necessary to protect the natural lands and wildlife of the United States. Hosted by longtime Wild Kingdom star, Peter Gros, the show traverses the continent to tell a variety of wild stories, including the re-introduction of two rescued black bear cubs into the Pacific Northwest wilderness and how Monterey Bay's sea otter population carries on in the face of climate change. This exclusive clip from Protecting the Wild teases what's in store for the season, and showcases some of the series's terrific nature photography. — E.A.

Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild premieres Monday, Jan. 2 on RFD-TV and WildKingdom.com.

STREAM IT: From vampires to Mayfair Witches, AMC expands its Anne Rice universe

Hot on the heels of Interview With the Vampire, here comes Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches — AMC's second series based on one of the late author's signature works. Rice's original Witches trilogy was published between 1990 and 1994, and follows a family of New Orleans-based witches who owe their wealth and power to a centuries-old spirit. Overseen by Masters of Sex creator Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, the series stars White Lotus veteran Alexandra Daddario as the latest Mayfair heiress and Harry Hamlin as her father. Since the witches were referenced during the run of Vampire, don't be surprised if we hear about Lestat and Louis's exploits on the new show as well. — E.A.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+.

STREAM IT: Trigun Stampede revitalizes an anime classic

The promising reboot of the late-'90s anime series Trigun (itself based on the manga by Yasuhiro Nightow) follows bumbling investigative reporters Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro as they try to piece together the mystery of Vash the Stampede — a quirky quick-draw outlaw who prefers pacifism to gunfights — and his evil twin brother, Knives Millions. Channeling elements of Dune, Star Wars and Clint Eastwood spaghetti, this kinetic, comedic sci-fi Western is poised to entrance a new generation of fans. — Marcus Errico

Trigun Stampede premieres Saturday, Jan. 7 on Crunchyroll.

WATCH IT: America’s got all-star talent

Since 2006, the Got Talent franchise has launched the careers of many singers, dancers, puppeteers, comedians, daredevils, magicians and animal acts — and in the new spinoff series America's Got Talent: All-Stars, 60 of those champions, finalists and fan favorites from various international editions will compete in the ultimate AGT showdown. Returning contestants to look out for are Vegas ventriloquist and Season 2 winner Terry Fator (probably the most successful champ in AGT history), singer/pianist and Season 14 winner Kodi Lee, spoken-word artist and Season 15 winner Brandon Leake, lovable comedian Josh Blue, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, saxophonist Avery Dixon… and, much to main judge Simon Cowell's chagrin, even merry prankster Sethward. Apparently the "More Parmesan" guy couldn't make it. — L.P.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

WATCH IT: Get ready for another star-studded round of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Host Mayim Bialik isn't the only star on this primetime edition of the quiz show, which is not to be confused with the beloved Saturday Night Live version, and features the likes of Michael Cera, Torrey DeVitto, Zoë Chao, Cari Champion and Patton Oswalt buzzing in for charity. All of them are competing for a spot in the finals of the tournament on Feb. 2, where they'll face actors Will Wheaton (Stand By Me, Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Suicide Squad), who both clinched their spots earlier in the season. While everyone still wants to take home — and, in this case, give away — the prize money, the celebrity version of Jeopardy! is a bit more laid back than the one that airs on weekdays. — R.S.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

HEAR IT: Iggy Pop wins at life

Punk godfather Iggy Pop's new album may be titled Every Loser, but it sounds like a winning combination to us! Issued on of-the-moment super-producer Andrew Watt's new Gold Tooth Records label, the all-star LP features contributions from Guns N' Roses's Duff McKagan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers's Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, and Blink-182's Travis Barker. "The players are guys I've known since they were kids, and the music will beat the s*** out of you," Pop boasted in an exciting statement, while Watt added, "Iggy Pop is a f****** icon. A true original. … I still can't believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn't get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go. … Turn it up and hold on." — L.P.

Every Loser by Iggy Pop is available Friday, Jan. 6 to download/stream on .

WATCH IT: Everybody say love! RuPaul’s Drag Race is back

Shapeshifting queen of all media and six-time Outstanding Reality Host Emmy-winner RuPaul returns with his culture-shifting talent show. And this time, the queen of pop and ponytails, Ariana Grande, is on board for the premiere — following in the high-heeled footsteps of other guest divas like Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus — so it makes total sense that the series is now moving to MTV. This star-studded 15th season will also feature Ali Wong, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris and Orville Peck, while previous recurring guest judge Ts Madison joins the panel full-time. Halleloo! — L.P.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 premieres Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 p.m. on MTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
American Songwriter

Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
OK! Magazine

Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer

Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
talentrecap.com

Ranking ‘American Idol’ Winner Jordin Sparks’ Best Songs

Before Jordin Sparks stepped into the Dancing With The Stars ballroom, she had an interesting music career. Let’s revisit some of her hit tracks, from solo releases to song collaborations. 10. “Celebrate”. This song was created when the youngest American Idol winner teamed up with an international pop...
GoldDerby

Simon Cowell disses Sethward ahead of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere: ‘I don’t like him’ [WATCH]

The series premiere of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is still days away, but the drama is already starting. In a promo video for the new season (watch above), judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews are talking about some of the 60 contestants that will compete on the spin-off series, and Simon overtly disses fan-favorite act Sethward. “Number one, I don’t like him,” the grumpy British judge declares. “Secondly, he’s not a fan favorite.” The others pipe in that they “love” the novelty comedian who always dresses up in extravagant animal costumes. Where do...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy