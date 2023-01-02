ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolyn Graham Ree

Memorial Service for Carolyn Graham Ree, 71 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. She was born on November 12, 1951 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Lucille (Luzak) Graham and Thomas Audrey Graham and passed...
SPIRO, OK
okwnews.com

Mary Ann Lynch

Mary Ann Lynch of Poteau, Oklahoma was born July 14, 1939 in Maud, Oklahoma to Archie and Ruth (Branch) Wilson and passed away January 2, 2023 in Poteau, Oklahoma at the age of 83. She is survived by:. One daughter:. Lucretia Lynch McGahey of Poteau, Oklahoma. One son:. Bruce Lynch...
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Margaret Remer

Celebration of Life for Margaret Remer, 84 of Keota, Oklahoma will be at 5:00pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Margaret was born on April 23, 1938 in Limestone...
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Lynita Lovell

Funeral Service for Lynita Lovell, 64 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery in Shady Point, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Ricky Robinson

Ricky Robinson of Howe, Oklahoma was born March 29, 1947 in Gore, Oklahoma to Bill Brown and Jewel Robinson and passed away January 2, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 75. He is survived by:. His wife:. Wanda Robinson. Two sons:. Ricky Robinson. Larry Robinson. Two adopted...
HOWE, OK
okwnews.com

Anna Lee Duncan

Anna Lee Duncan of Heavener, Oklahoma was born July 18, 1949 in Howe, Oklahoma to Claudie Washington and Barbara Jean (Deaton) Vickers and passed away January 3, 2023 in Heavener, Oklahoma at the age of 73. She is survived by:. One daughter:. Kim Duncan of Heavener, Oklahoma. Two sisters:. Pamela...
HEAVENER, OK

