Memorial Service for Carolyn Graham Ree, 71 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. She was born on November 12, 1951 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Lucille (Luzak) Graham and Thomas Audrey Graham and passed...

SPIRO, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO