ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
okwnews.com

First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History

Oklahoma City-- Today Representative Annie Menz (D-Norman) made her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in state history. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the first Latina...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okwnews.com

McCall Elected to Historic Fourth Term as House Speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, the Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. "It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23

SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okwnews.com

Capitol Greetings -Jan 3, 2023

The 59th Legislature convened Jan. 3 for Organizational Day. The Oklahoma Constitution requires each two-year Legislature to convene at noon on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January of each odd-numbered year to formally organize each chamber by electing officers and approving rules. The Constitution also requires the House of Representatives and Senate to jointly meet in the House Chamber to officially approve the prior year’s election returns.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy