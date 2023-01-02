Read full article on original website
OK lawmaker files bills to target classroom ‘wokeness’
An Oklahoma state senator says he wants to target "modern wokeness" in classrooms with a series of measures.
First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History
Oklahoma City-- Today Representative Annie Menz (D-Norman) made her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in state history. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the first Latina...
State Supt. Joy Hofmeister Reflects On 8 Years In Office, Talks Next Chapter
For eight years, Joy Hofmeister has served at the top of education in the state as superintendent. She has been a champion for students, parents and teachers, putting an emphasis on competitive teacher pay and adequate resources for students such as trauma-informed instruction. News 9 sat down with Hofmeister as...
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
McCall Elected to Historic Fourth Term as House Speaker
OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, the Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. "It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House and...
Oklahoma Among Top States People Are Moving To, New Census Data Shows
New census data is showing that Oklahoma is among the top states people are moving to. Florida and Texas took home the top two spots for domestic migration over the last year, and Oklahoma was number ten. Rounding out the bottom, the states where the most people are moving away...
KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23
SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
Oklahomans share their struggle for mental healthcare as feds investigate statewide treatment
Body A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others....
Capitol Greetings -Jan 3, 2023
The 59th Legislature convened Jan. 3 for Organizational Day. The Oklahoma Constitution requires each two-year Legislature to convene at noon on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January of each odd-numbered year to formally organize each chamber by electing officers and approving rules. The Constitution also requires the House of Representatives and Senate to jointly meet in the House Chamber to officially approve the prior year’s election returns.
OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days
Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
‘Something is wrong at the Oklahoma State Health Department’: Records show OK falling behind on Covid variant testing, OSDH denies it
Every state has been testing Covid-19 variants since the pandemic began to allow for a better understanding of what physicians are dealing with and how to treat it, but documents show a delay in the CDC receiving variant samples from Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
Long Story Short: Choctaw Opposition Sinks Southeast Oklahoma Hydroelectric Project
Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos reports on the demise of a Texas company’s plan to build a hydroelectric power plant along the Kiamichi River. Race and equity reporter Ari Fife talks about what she learned on her ride-along with a program meant to turn panhandlers into employees. Paul Monies...
