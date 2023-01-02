Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Sponsorships available for Father-Daughter Date Night
Event scheduled for Jan. 14 and multitiered sponsorships available right now. Cookeville – One of Cookeville’s favorite traditions for dads and daughters is back. Online ticket sales for Cookeville Leisure Services’ Father Daughter Date Night will begin Jan. 14, but sponsorship options are available now. “We are...
ucbjournal.com
Mid TN Athletics opens with a mission
Local Dad Gives Athletes Opportunity for a Fresh Start. Cookeville – Power Athletics once had a monopoly on competitive cheerleading and gymnastics training in Cookeville. Last October, Power’s doors shuttered, and many families were devastated, searching for a way to keep their children active in the sport they loved.
ucbjournal.com
New business listings for December
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 49 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of December 2022. There were 45 new retail businesses licensed along with 4 manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
ucbjournal.com
City of Cookeville Leisure Services and Public Facilities hosting fitness event
Offerings include yoga, strength training, spin, boot camp, club cardio and S.H.R.E.D. Cookeville – The City of Cookeville Leisure Services is hosting a free fitness event on Jan. 21. The event is called Fit Frenzy, and it is an opportunity to sample different fitness classes at Cane Creek Recreation Center. The group fitness classes will start every half hour from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and focus on an upbeat, beginner-friendly atmosphere.
ucbjournal.com
Professor pens book on 1867 train robbery, murder
Cookeville – Just before Capt. William P. King, a Union army veteran from Kentucky, was hanged as an accomplice to the murder of his brother in 1867, he wrote a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, proclaiming his innocence. “He said someday a faithful compositor will set...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
cumberland.edu
Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Announce Newly Established Employment Pathway
Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to offer a unique scholarship opportunity for up to twenty Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for...
indherald.com
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County sets record for new construction in 2022
Of 407 permits, 233 were for new single family residential homes. Putnam County – Putnam County saw 407 new building permits worth over $90M in new construction during 2022. That is a record, according to Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. In 2021, in contrast, the county issued 388 permits for only $70M in construction.
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
lakercountry.com
Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted
A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
bbbtv12.com
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
fox17.com
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
