House sergeant-at-arms claims Jan. 6 law enforcement response would have been different if rioters were black
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Representatives claimed that the police response to the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill would have been "vastly different" if the rioters were black.
Two years after Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol, former police chief warns "this could happen again"
The U.S. Capitol reopens to tourists Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020 – and just three days before the second anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack. Now, the police chief who defended Congress that day is speaking out. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven...
WJLA
2 years after Jan. 6, US Capitol Police highlight security improvements
WASHINGTON (7News) — On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection nerves are a bit uneasy around Capitol Hill and there’s still plenty of anxiety. Since then, a new intelligence director has been hired and the United States Capitol Police (USCP) says it has dramatically improved how it collects, analyzes and shares intelligence.
Trump and 2 others sued over death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick after Jan. 6 riot
The longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 riot, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump and two men involved in assaulting Sicknick. Sicknick, 42, died a day after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of...
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
GOP pull down Capitol metal detectors after its members were fined thousands for dodging them
The new Republican majority in Congress has decided to remove the metal detectors that outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi installed outside the House chamber after the Capitol riot on January 6, according to Rep Lauren Boebert.“When I arrived in Congress two years ago, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Ms Boebert of Colorado said in a video in front of a metal detector being hauled down on Tuesday. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” Republican members of...
House Republicans release counter report on Jan. 6 security failures at Capitol
House Republicans have released a counter-report to the Jan. 6 committee's findings identifying security failures at the U.S. Capitol before the riot began.
Trump Did Float Idea Of 10,000 Troops Jan. 6 — To Protect Him On Capitol March: Committee
He wanted thousands of National Guard troops to shield him and supporters from any imagined "threat from left-wing counterprotesters," according to testimony.
Jan. 6 Panel Issues Final Report, Placing Blame for Capitol Riot on ‘One Man’
A screen displays a photo of former President Donald Trump during the last public meeting of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)
Feds boost reward to $500K for information on Capitol pipe bomber
WASHINGTON — Federal investigators have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who left two pipe bombs near the Capitol the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by five times, to $500,000, the FBI said Wednesday. The announcement, made ahead of the second...
Capitol Rioters Were Armed to the Teeth and Ready for War
When rioters arrived in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021—they did so armed to the teeth. The Secret Service confiscated hundreds of knives prior to the riots, picked up by the magnetometers that protesters had to pass through at the Ellipse, where former President Donald Trump held his rally before the riot at the Capitol, according to the final report from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.
Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber
Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday. The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire […]
If you’re a DC resident, Congress' delay selecting a new House Speaker is no joke
WASHINGTON — While GOP lawmakers’ inability to select a new House Speaker has become the butt of jokes on social media, the situation could have consequences for District residents if it continues. Republicans won control of the US House of Representatives during the midterms in November. However, after...
MSNBC
Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP
For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
How Stephanie Murphy's refugee roots led her to Congress — and the Jan. 6 committee
Amid the stalemate this week in the U.S. House to elect a speaker – and thus swear in the new Congressional class – outgoing Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) prepared to hand over her seat to incoming Republican Rep.-elect Cory Mills, after serving in that role for three consecutive terms.
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of protests planned on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
The US Capitol Police is ramping up its security posture and monitoring online chatter about planned protests set to occur on Friday's two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the cannibal caucus
The first day of the new Congress opened and closed on Tuesday — and there is no speaker of the House. California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed on three consecutive ballots to get the majority needed to take up the speaker’s gavel, leaving the chamber in limbo. It’s easy...
More than 950 people have been charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but investigation 'far from over'
The FBI is still seeking about 350 suspects in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Arrests slowed in 2022, but over 200 were charged.
By the numbers: The Capitol riot two years later
WASHINGTON — The largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history keeps growing two years after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and challenged the foundations of American democracy. More than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the...
