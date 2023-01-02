ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

WJLA

2 years after Jan. 6, US Capitol Police highlight security improvements

WASHINGTON (7News) — On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection nerves are a bit uneasy around Capitol Hill and there’s still plenty of anxiety. Since then, a new intelligence director has been hired and the United States Capitol Police (USCP) says it has dramatically improved how it collects, analyzes and shares intelligence.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

GOP pull down Capitol metal detectors after its members were fined thousands for dodging them

The new Republican majority in Congress has decided to remove the metal detectors that outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi installed outside the House chamber after the Capitol riot on January 6, according to Rep Lauren Boebert.“When I arrived in Congress two years ago, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Ms Boebert of Colorado said in a video in front of a metal detector being hauled down on Tuesday. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” Republican members of...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Capitol Rioters Were Armed to the Teeth and Ready for War

When rioters arrived in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021—they did so armed to the teeth. The Secret Service confiscated hundreds of knives prior to the riots, picked up by the magnetometers that protesters had to pass through at the Ellipse, where former President Donald Trump held his rally before the riot at the Capitol, according to the final report from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 8 WROC

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday. The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire […]
MSNBC

Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the cannibal caucus

The first day of the new Congress opened and closed on Tuesday — and there is no speaker of the House. California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed on three consecutive ballots to get the majority needed to take up the speaker’s gavel, leaving the chamber in limbo. It’s easy...
GEORGIA STATE
WUSA9

By the numbers: The Capitol riot two years later

WASHINGTON — The largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history keeps growing two years after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and challenged the foundations of American democracy. More than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the...
WASHINGTON, DC

