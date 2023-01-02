Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One
University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
Be Safe While Sledding On Wyoming’s Hills
It's one of the easiest, cheapest, most inclusive and exciting things to do on a good snow day. The sledding process is simple. That's pretty much it. Anyone can go sledding and have a great time doing it. It's the part leading up to the sledding fun that is extremely...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
oilcity.news
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Wyoming’s Parker Christensen ‘Stepping Away’ From Football
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's tight end room just got a lot smaller. Parker Christensen announced Wednesday via social media he will be "stepping away from the game" due to recent injuries and career goals. The day after the Cowboys appearance in the Arizona Bowl, Jackson Marcotte also publicized his decision to retire from football.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Year-2022
The new year is upon us and we want to share with you some of the great images of high school sports in 2022. A big thank you once again to all our talented photographers around the state who contributed to our collection. We couldn't have done it without you.
oilcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
capcity.news
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
capcity.news
Trees in Holliday Park to be removed in upcoming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A local tree service hired by the City of Cheyenne will be removing 24 large trees at Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks. Residents are being asked to stay clear of tree removal operations and abide by any closures at the park’s location on 19th Morrie Avenue.
capcity.news
Canada geese in Cheyenne test positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
Laramie, Bring Your Best Homemade Jerky
CALLING ALL LARAMIE JERKS ... I mean, Jerky lovers, to Bond's Brewing Company's 3rd annual JERK OFF. (No no... nothing wild please let's keep it PG). Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February
Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0