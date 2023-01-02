ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November

One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
FREDERICK, MD
Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC

First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
BETHESDA, MD
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Dr. Shirine Hegazi debuts Regenerative Medicine Practice for Anti-Aging Arthritis and Chronic Pain

Non Surgical, Non Invasive treatments in Fairfax, Va. can help joints and chronic pain heal naturally without pain medications or cortisone/steroid injections. Fairfax, Virginia – January 5, 2023 – Dr. Shirine Hegazi, founder of Concept Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine says that Regenerative Medicine, and more specifically Stem Cell Therapy, has been touted by many as a potential “miracle cure” for a host of ailments from basic aches and pains to neurologic disorders, blindness, and even cancer.
FAIRFAX, VA
Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion

More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control

After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police incident in Adams County cleared

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bath & Body Works in Gaithersburg to Close This Saturday

The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg is scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, according to associates at the store. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
BETHESDA, MD

