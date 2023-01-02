Read full article on original website
Non-profit ‘I Believe in Me’ changes young lives in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A non-profit group is working to change the lives of young kids in Frederick County. ‘I Believe In Me,” Inc. was founded back in 2016. The organization has since gained several mentors giving their time to Frederick’s youth. Jamontrez Williams says he volunteers to inspire, support and encourage kids, […]
wfmd.com
Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November
One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
YAHOO!
Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged
A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
beckersasc.com
First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC
First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
getnews.info
Dr. Shirine Hegazi debuts Regenerative Medicine Practice for Anti-Aging Arthritis and Chronic Pain
Non Surgical, Non Invasive treatments in Fairfax, Va. can help joints and chronic pain heal naturally without pain medications or cortisone/steroid injections. Fairfax, Virginia – January 5, 2023 – Dr. Shirine Hegazi, founder of Concept Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine says that Regenerative Medicine, and more specifically Stem Cell Therapy, has been touted by many as a potential “miracle cure” for a host of ailments from basic aches and pains to neurologic disorders, blindness, and even cancer.
wvpublic.org
Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion
More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
YAHOO!
Hogan, using largely federal money, designates funds for next widening of I-81
Outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning he was amending the state's long-term capital transportation plan with $100 million for the construction of phase two in widening Interstate 81 in Washington County. Hogan added the earmarked funds to the fiscal 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program, which will be submitted to the...
Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control
After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia community sees road completion as key to keeping up with growth
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Folks in west Virginia’s eastern panhandle hope the new year will bring ways to manage all their growth. Ranson, just outside of Charles Town, was incorporated in Jefferson County in 1910. It has seen an explosion of new residents who want new homes and new businesses, and they want […]
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
fox5dc.com
82-year-old Walmart employee retires after viral TikTok leads to $100,000 GoFundMe
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Wednesday was the first day of the rest of Butch Marion’s life. "I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 5 Wednesday. He has reason to feel good. He just got a check for $108,000 for being kind, in the right place, at the right time.
Police incident in Adams County cleared
NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
mocoshow.com
Bath & Body Works in Gaithersburg to Close This Saturday
The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg is scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, according to associates at the store. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS’ stance on COVID-19 testing draws mixed reaction as cases surge
Montgomery County Public Schools strongly encouraged all students and staff to test for COVID-19 before coming back from their winter break, but proof of a negative test was not required to return. The approach has garnered a mixed community response. COVID-19 death rates are back to where they were in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
