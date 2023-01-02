One Piece, as well all know is one of the longest-running manga series and remains one of the most popular one even after two decades with over millions of fans it Weekly around. The story has recently provided us with some major upheavals including how the devil fruits are born in the newest chapters, some of which have not only rocked the foundations of the storyline so far but have also provided us with some new epic scenes that we cannot wait to see animated.

24 DAYS AGO