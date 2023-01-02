ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece Chapter 1070 Spoilers DELAYED, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Chapter Release Date

One Piece, as well all know is one of the longest-running manga series and remains one of the most popular one even after two decades with over millions of fans it Weekly around. The story has recently provided us with some major upheavals including how the devil fruits are born in the newest chapters, some of which have not only rocked the foundations of the storyline so far but have also provided us with some new epic scenes that we cannot wait to see animated.
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion

Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
The Heavenly Demon Can’t Live a Normal Life chapter 57: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Heavenly Demon Can’t Live a Normal Life just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Heavenly Demon Can’t Live a Normal Life chapter 57. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
Tomb Raider King Chapter 384: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey Everyone, The English translations of the previous chapter of Tomb Raider King w just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Tomb Raider King Chapter 384. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manhua like SSS-Class Suicide Hunter.
SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 81 Delayed: Release Date and Updates – When the SSS-Class Revival Hunter Season 3 will return?

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 81. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137: Release Date and Time, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey Everyone, it’s been months since the last chapter of The Legend of the Northern Blade was published and fans are still patiently waiting for the next chapter. So this article will cover, everything you need to know about The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Standard of Reincarnation recommendations.
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 49: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularized by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
10+ Best Long Manhwa/ Manhua with more than 500 chapters

Are you disappointed by how fewer numbers of chapters the manhwa/ manhua you read have? But you can’t seem to find any good manhwa with good numbers of chapters? Then worry not in this post we will share the 11+ best action manhwa with 500+ chapters to keep you entertained and the story won’t disappoint you at all.
‘The Flash’ director confirms Justice League appearance, SnyderVerse stans react accordingly

Regardless of the mountainous volume of evidence placed in front of them, a certain section of the DCU fandom refuses to give up on their hopes and dreams for the restoration of the SnyderVerse. Based on recent developments, it ain’t happening on James Gunn’s watch, but a resurfaced comment from The Flash director Andy Muschietti has ignited a firestorm.
Top 15 Best Manga/ Manhwa Similar to Reformation of the Deadbeat Noble

If you are looking for something similar to Reformation of the Deadbeat Noble, then you have reached the right place. Reformation of the Deadbeat Noble also known as The Lazy Lord Masters the Sword is a Koreon Manhwa (Koreon Comics also called webtoon) which follows Young Airen Farreira uses sleep to escape his painful reality of his mother’s death, earning him the nickname, “the lazy lord”. But one day he dreams about a mysterious swordsman, and his life’s trajectory takes a complete turn and begins his new life.
Studio Ghibli Films to Watch with Your Kids

Studio Ghibli is a popular animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki in 1985. Known for its hand-drawn and computer animation and exceptional storylines, the studio has created some of the most beloved animated films in history. Moreover, many of these movies were made with families in mind and can be enjoyed by both adults and children alike.
Original Hulk Star Looks Back on the Film's Frustrations

After the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, a number of superhero films were released in the 2000s, many of which fell short of expectations, including 2003's Hulk. Years before the character went on to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ang Lee tapped Eric Bana to bring the complex character to life, delivering audiences a much more esoteric and existential exploration of the character as opposed to an action-packed adventure, though star Josh Lucas recently pointed out that the film's limitations and shortcomings largely fell on the challenges of visual effects at the time.
