Anime News And Facts

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 81 Delayed: Release Date and Updates – When the SSS-Class Revival Hunter Season 3 will return?

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 81. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
Tomb Raider King Chapter 384: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey Everyone, The English translations of the previous chapter of Tomb Raider King w just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Tomb Raider King Chapter 384. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manhua like SSS-Class Suicide Hunter.
These are the 20 Best Manhwa/ Manhua with more than 300 Chapters

Nowadays finding a good Manhwa is difficult and a good Manhwa with more than 300 chapters, is even more difficult. Manhwa with a large number of chapters keeps us engaged in the story and connects us with the characters in a much deeper way than the Manhwa with a small number of chapters. And of course, you don’t suffer through the weekly release hell.
10 Best Anime Similar To Uncle From Another World (Isekai Ojisan) That You Must Watch [2022 Latest Recommendations]

If you are looking for something similar to Uncle from Another World, then you have reached the right place. Uncle from Another World also known as Isekai Ojisan is one of the best Isekai hits of 2022 filled with adventures, comedy and with many different things, and for those who are looking for something similar here are the Top 10 Anime Like Uncle from Another World. Before we get there, let’s take a look at what Uncle from Another World is all about.
Top 15 Best Manga/ Manhwa Similar to Reformation of the Deadbeat Noble

If you are looking for something similar to Reformation of the Deadbeat Noble, then you have reached the right place. Reformation of the Deadbeat Noble also known as The Lazy Lord Masters the Sword is a Koreon Manhwa (Koreon Comics also called webtoon) which follows Young Airen Farreira uses sleep to escape his painful reality of his mother’s death, earning him the nickname, “the lazy lord”. But one day he dreams about a mysterious swordsman, and his life’s trajectory takes a complete turn and begins his new life.
Studio Ghibli Films to Watch with Your Kids

Studio Ghibli is a popular animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki in 1985. Known for its hand-drawn and computer animation and exceptional storylines, the studio has created some of the most beloved animated films in history. Moreover, many of these movies were made with families in mind and can be enjoyed by both adults and children alike.
