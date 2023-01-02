ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Mulcahy helps Rutgers pull away in 2nd half to beat Maryland

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 for its fifth straight win. Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both of his free-throw attempts as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 8 from the line. Cam Spencer added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 10 for Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten). ahmir Young scored 13 points and Don Carey had 12 for Maryland (10-5, 1-3).
COLLEGE PARK, MD
ksl.com

Rucker scores 35 as Army beats Loyola (MD) 78-55

BALTIMORE — The Army Black Knights defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 78-55 on Thursday night led by Jalen Rucker's 35 points. The Black Knights are now 9-7 on the season, while the Greyhounds moved to 5-11.
BALTIMORE, MD
ksl.com

Housing market predictions 2023: What will home prices do?

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine earning over $100,000 a year and being qualified to buy a half-million-dollar home — but still not being able to swing it. In 2022, that was Joseph Branca's reality, along with plenty of other Utahns who wanted to join the mad dash to homeownership, but ultimately ended up walking away.
ksl.com

Driver charged with intentionally causing head-on crash on I-70

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — A Kansas man who police say caused a head-on collision on I-70 in an attempt to kill himself is now facing charges accusing him of trying to kill the occupants of the other vehicle. About 6:20 p.m. Friday, Elijah James Schaller, 30, was involved...
GREEN RIVER, UT
ksl.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy