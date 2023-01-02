PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 for its fifth straight win. Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both of his free-throw attempts as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 8 from the line. Cam Spencer added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 10 for Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten). ahmir Young scored 13 points and Don Carey had 12 for Maryland (10-5, 1-3).

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO