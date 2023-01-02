Breaking news this morning, President Joe Biden announced he will visit the Borderland this weekend to address immigration issues. The White House announced this morning that President Joe Biden plans to visit the US southern border this weekend while on his way to the North American Leader's Summit in Mexico City, per CNN. While in El Paso, President Biden will meet with local officials and address border security issues. This will be Biden's first visit to El Paso and his first visit to the border since he took office.

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO