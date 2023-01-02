ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 18

Zack Mason Gray
3d ago

everything the city councel does cost the citizens. a few stopped the project most of El Paso approved. build the dMn thing. and if not give the money back to the tax payers. cut taxes. we did not approve the money to go to other projects. remove the councel

Reply
6
Cheryl Dobi
2d ago

This city cannot even construct anything in a timely manner. Look at the highway and torn up streets. It takes years to fix anything. The Eastside streets are in disrepair where is our Council member? Doing nothing but giving herself raises.

Reply
2
Cheryl Dobi
2d ago

Dragging in illegals to the Coliseum is an under handed way to tear it down for needed improvements. no Parking there is the pits and the surrounding neighborhoods need improvement. The entire Council and Commissioner need to be put out of office.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
Aviation International News

Advanced Air To Provide Scheduled Service to Las Cruces

Though it’s been nearly two decades since Las Cruces—New Mexico’s second-largest city—has had commercial air service, that drought will end on January 16 when aircraft charter/management provider and regional airline Advanced Air begins scheduled service between Las Cruces International Airport (KLRU) and Albuquerque International Sunport (LABQ) using a nine-passenger Beechcraft King Air 350.
LAS CRUCES, NM
US105

More Headaches Expected This Week From El Paso Road Construction

El Paso residents have known about the road construction and closures causing headaches across the city for weeks, and sadly, there's more closures in store. TxDOT has been working diligently to improve El Paso's major roadways to help alleviate some of the congestion issues seen day after day. Anyone who...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

President Biden Announces He Will Visit El Paso This Sunday

Breaking news this morning, President Joe Biden announced he will visit the Borderland this weekend to address immigration issues. The White House announced this morning that President Joe Biden plans to visit the US southern border this weekend while on his way to the North American Leader's Summit in Mexico City, per CNN. While in El Paso, President Biden will meet with local officials and address border security issues. This will be Biden's first visit to El Paso and his first visit to the border since he took office.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso

A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson. The unnamed federal agent is in stable condition and had been wearing body armor at the time...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol seen near Sacred Heart Church Tuesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple video footage shows Border Patrol agents going through the migrant camp in Downtown El Paso near Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday night. “I just saw the man, the immigration official run-up to the tent and start shaking it and ripped it open,” said Juan Ortiz the Founder of Case […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Animal Services Is In Dire Need Of Dog Food Donations

El Paso Animal Services is asking the community for help as they continue to struggle with an influx in shelter dogs at their facility. 700 to be exact!. “We are experiencing a supply shortage on adult dog food and with over 700 dogs in our care we are quickly running out,” read a post shared to the shelter's social media accounts.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy