ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Spike in Ohio measles cases mainly among unvaccinated children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What started as a small measles outbreak in the fall of 2022 has now grown to more than 80 cases across the state. There are now 82 cases of measles reported in Ohio, with 72 of those cases in Columbus. According to Columbus Public Health, 74...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy