Day 2 AAB | West Practice | Notre Dame Highlights & Notes

SAN ANTONIO – After seeing Drayk Bowen‍ prove he deserves all the accolades that have come his way during the first day of All-American Bowl practice down here on Tuesday, I was eager to take a closer look at a pair of his fellow Notre Dame signees on Wednesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame S Adon Shuler Post-Practice All-American Bowl

Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler spoke following Wednesday's practice at the All-American Bowl. 0:08 - Experience at the All-American Bowl through two days. 0:37 - Thoughts on having his high school coach coaching him in San Antonio. 0:47 - Time spent with Notre Dame’s signees. 1:02 - What he’s...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Day 2 | AAB | Joint Practice | Notre Dame Highlights

SAN ANTONIO – The East and West squads practiced together at the Alamodome on Wednesday afternoon, putting Micah Bell‍, Adon Shuler‍, Brenan Vernon‍, Sullivan Absher‍ and Drayk Bowen‍ on the field at the same time. The Notre Dame signees continued their strong showings down...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Revisiting 49 Questions for Notre Dame Football Part I

Every summer, Notre Dame football has many questions to be answered and in 2022, the Fighting Irish had perhaps more than in past years as Marcus Freeman was entering his first season as the head man. To add to the excitement of the unknown, Freeman was also breaking in a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

It was a really good bowl season for Notre Dame Football

The college football bowl season is more than “your team” and the college football playoffs. It’s one last chance to raise your fist in glory as a rival or a hated program goes down in flames. With so much roster upheaval all across the country prior to the bowls, it’s hard to really take anything away from most of the results — but everything still counts.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Game Thread | Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame (8-6, 0-3) at Boston College (7-7, 1-2) Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum | Chestnut Hill, Mass. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 25-13. - Mike Brey is 19-4 against Boston College. - The Irish have made 77 three-pointers over the last eight games, which is good for...
NOTRE DAME, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses

AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
AKRON, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN

