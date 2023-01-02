Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
Day 2 AAB | West Practice | Notre Dame Highlights & Notes
SAN ANTONIO – After seeing Drayk Bowen prove he deserves all the accolades that have come his way during the first day of All-American Bowl practice down here on Tuesday, I was eager to take a closer look at a pair of his fellow Notre Dame signees on Wednesday.
Quarterback Is Still A Need For Notre Dame In The Transfer Portal
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had some brilliant moments in the Gator Bowl, but there is still a need for a talented portal quarterback
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame S Adon Shuler Post-Practice All-American Bowl
Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler spoke following Wednesday's practice at the All-American Bowl. 0:08 - Experience at the All-American Bowl through two days. 0:37 - Thoughts on having his high school coach coaching him in San Antonio. 0:47 - Time spent with Notre Dame’s signees. 1:02 - What he’s...
irishsportsdaily.com
Day 2 | AAB | Joint Practice | Notre Dame Highlights
SAN ANTONIO – The East and West squads practiced together at the Alamodome on Wednesday afternoon, putting Micah Bell, Adon Shuler, Brenan Vernon, Sullivan Absher and Drayk Bowen on the field at the same time. The Notre Dame signees continued their strong showings down...
irishsportsdaily.com
Revisiting 49 Questions for Notre Dame Football Part I
Every summer, Notre Dame football has many questions to be answered and in 2022, the Fighting Irish had perhaps more than in past years as Marcus Freeman was entering his first season as the head man. To add to the excitement of the unknown, Freeman was also breaking in a...
onefootdown.com
It was a really good bowl season for Notre Dame Football
The college football bowl season is more than “your team” and the college football playoffs. It’s one last chance to raise your fist in glory as a rival or a hated program goes down in flames. With so much roster upheaval all across the country prior to the bowls, it’s hard to really take anything away from most of the results — but everything still counts.
irishsportsdaily.com
Game Thread | Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame (8-6, 0-3) at Boston College (7-7, 1-2) Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum | Chestnut Hill, Mass. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 25-13. - Mike Brey is 19-4 against Boston College. - The Irish have made 77 three-pointers over the last eight games, which is good for...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Moves Up To No. 4 In Latest AP Poll
The Fighting Irish have their highest national ranking since their 2018-2019 national runner-up season
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
WNDU
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
