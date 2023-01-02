Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
ucasports.com
Late Run Halts Sugar Bears Upset Bid at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Despite fighting until the very end and coming close to upsetting last season's No. 2 seed from the ASUN East, the Sugar Bear basketball team couldn't quite get over the hurdle at Liberty, falling 64-53 Thursday afternoon. Central Arkansas came close to getting over the hump multiple times in the second half, but the Lady Flames were able to hang on late in the game.
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears Play Liberty in First ASUN Road Game
CONWAY, Ark. – On the road for the first away game of the ASUN slate, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team heads to Lynchburg, Va., for a battle with Liberty. Tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT, this trip marks the first trip to Lynchburg for the Sugar Bears. Last...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/4: Tigers In Town
Good morning. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones remain in our thoughts. Wishing him strength and a full recovery. Neutral sites, positive outcomes. Home, road, or somewhere in-between, Arkansas men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start this season. Catch up on the latest episodes of The Follow and see how the Hogs have won two of their last three victories.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Former UA Little Rock coach Chris Beard fired at Texas after domestic violence charge
Former basketball coach of the UA Little Rock Trojans Chris Beard was fired from his position at the University of Texas for domestic violence charges he was arrested for in December.
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location
A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
talkbusiness.net
Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
uams.edu
UAMS’ Health Career University Accepting Applications for Programs in Little Rock, Pine Bluff
Jan. 5, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University, a program for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. Health Career University provides high school and...
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years.
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community. People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia
MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
