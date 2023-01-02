LYNCHBURG, Va. – Despite fighting until the very end and coming close to upsetting last season's No. 2 seed from the ASUN East, the Sugar Bear basketball team couldn't quite get over the hurdle at Liberty, falling 64-53 Thursday afternoon. Central Arkansas came close to getting over the hump multiple times in the second half, but the Lady Flames were able to hang on late in the game.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO