ucasports.com

Late Run Halts Sugar Bears Upset Bid at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Despite fighting until the very end and coming close to upsetting last season's No. 2 seed from the ASUN East, the Sugar Bear basketball team couldn't quite get over the hurdle at Liberty, falling 64-53 Thursday afternoon. Central Arkansas came close to getting over the hump multiple times in the second half, but the Lady Flames were able to hang on late in the game.
ucasports.com

Sugar Bears Play Liberty in First ASUN Road Game

CONWAY, Ark. – On the road for the first away game of the ASUN slate, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team heads to Lynchburg, Va., for a battle with Liberty. Tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT, this trip marks the first trip to Lynchburg for the Sugar Bears. Last...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/4: Tigers In Town

Good morning. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones remain in our thoughts. Wishing him strength and a full recovery. Neutral sites, positive outcomes. Home, road, or somewhere in-between, Arkansas men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start this season. Catch up on the latest episodes of The Follow and see how the Hogs have won two of their last three victories.
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location

A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
THV11

Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
ualrpublicradio.org

National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas

Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia

MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
Arkansas Advocate

Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion

A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
