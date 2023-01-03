NWS says incoming atmospheric river could cause 'loss of life,' should be taken seriously

As the San Francisco Bay Area works to clean up after a power atmospheric river dumped several inches of rain causing devastating flooding over New Year's Eve weekend, another strong storm is taking aim at the region.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Level 3 storm will arrive Wednesday.

Tuma says everything is saturated right now, so it won't take a lot of rain to create issues.

The National Weather Service said Monday that this upcoming storm will likely be "the most impactful system on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time."

NWS officials say not only will this storm bring flooding, power outages and "disruption to commerce," it will also most likely cause loss of human life. They say this system will be brutal and needs to be taken seriously.