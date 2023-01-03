ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, CA

NWS says incoming atmospheric river could cause 'loss of life,' should be taken seriously

By Drew Tuma via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
As the San Francisco Bay Area works to clean up after a power atmospheric river dumped several inches of rain causing devastating flooding over New Year's Eve weekend, another strong storm is taking aim at the region.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Level 3 storm will arrive Wednesday.

Tuma says everything is saturated right now, so it won't take a lot of rain to create issues.

The National Weather Service said Monday that this upcoming storm will likely be "the most impactful system on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time."

NWS officials say not only will this storm bring flooding, power outages and "disruption to commerce," it will also most likely cause loss of human life. They say this system will be brutal and needs to be taken seriously.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxO1A_0k1EPPrv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYdYv_0k1EPPrv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guj5r_0k1EPPrv00

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0k1EPPrv00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
ksro.com

Atmospheric River Gets Upgraded; Threats of Flooding and High Winds

The Bay Area is on alert today for a storm that could be deadly. The National Weather Service has upgraded it to a dangerous Level Five, the most severe. This means there’s a very high chance of roads and creeks being flooded, trees knocked down, widespread power outages, even mudslides. The atmospheric river comes as everything is still saturated from the last one over the weekend. Experts say to expect two rounds — the first starting with rain until 10 a.m. followed by the threat of floods and high winds from two to 9 p.m.
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm

After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Stay off Oakland’s roads during the ‘bomb cyclone’ if you can

East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy