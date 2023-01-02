Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
wfmynews2.com
'A win for the environment' | USPS to purchase electric vehicles
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After previously suing the United States Postal Service over their plan to replace aging vehicles with gas-powered vehicles, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is celebrating the USPS' plan to buy electric vehicles. "A win for the environment," Stein posted on Facebook Tuesday. The USPS announced...
Comments / 0