Athens, GA

Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run

Gary Patterson recruited most of the players on the TCU squad that will play Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship Monday. But the former Horned Frogs coach worked at rival Texas this season, serving as a special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
FORT WORTH, TX
WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice

The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation.
ATHENS, GA
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet

If a major American sports championship is coming up, it’s a fair bet that Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will put a seven-figure wager on the contest, especially if a team from Texas is involved.
FORT WORTH, TX
Covington takes next step in impact fee process

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
COVINGTON, GA
Rockdale County students return on schedule despite winter weather damage to some facilities

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week. In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Covington Police Department to purchase new rifles

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council. According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
COVINGTON, GA
Rockdale NAACP chapter to host MLK Day breakfast

CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now. As...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

