🏀 Tiger women upend No. 11 Missouri Southern State
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team took care of business on its home floor Thursday evening (Jan. 5), defeating 11th-ranked Missouri Southern 72-54. The Tigers (13-4, 8-1 MIAA) trailed by as many as 11 early before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Fort Hays State hit...
🏀 Missouri Southern snaps FHSU men's win streak
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State saw its three-game win streak snapped by Missouri Southern on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Lions took the contest by a score of 68-56, improving their win streak to five games and moved to 9-4 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA. FHSU is now 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the MIAA.
🏀 FHSU men receiving votes in latest NABC poll
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is back among the receiving votes section of the NABC Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have been among the receiving votes section in four releases of the poll this year, which includes the preseason poll and regular season polls released on November 29 and December 6.
Heart of a Tiger: Amy Schmierbach’s quest
Once you become a parent, you never really quit being a parent. Any parent of a child with intellectual or developmental disabilities knows that their responsibilities will be extensive long after their son or daughter reaches adulthood. Supporting a child with special needs is often a life-long commitment comprising equal parts unconditional love and unwavering advocacy.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays' Williams shares updates on 2023 area projects
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on some of what 2023 will bring to Ellis County.
KDHE: 21 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 24 and 30. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Several northwest Kansas counties were removed from the high-incidence category, and Ellis County remains in the substantial...
GoFundMe organized to help family of slain FHSU student-athlete
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Daniel Howard, the Fort Hays State University student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma City on Jan. 1. "We want to give Daniel the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes," wrote organizer Stephanie Howard.
67 area organizations granted $424K by Heartland Community Foundation in 2022
As 2022 wraps up, the Hays-based Heartland Community Foundation would like to take a moment to thank donors and supporters and share our fiscal year 2022 granting highlights and a new 15-year grantmaking total. The Heartland Community Foundation proudly granted $424,772 in fiscal year 2022 to 67 organizations for 129...
'Doctors on Call' premieres next week with Russell doctor
BUNKER HILL — "Doctors on Call," a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will kick off its 18th season featuring Tyrel Somers with Russell Regional Hospital. This episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will focus on general health. "Doctors on Call" is a program that provides medical...
Police: Kansas man found live grenade in garage
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man found a live grenade in his garage on Wednesday. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified about a hand grenade located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington, according to a media release. The man advised...
City commission to review bids for 2023 street maintenance program
City commissioners will review bids for the 2023 street maintenance project during this afternoon's work session. The projects bid with this year’s program include seal coat, polypatch, reclamite, major rehab (street, parking lot, and concrete alley), curb and brick repair and sidewalk improvements, along with $40,000 of in-house work and $10,000 for the sidewalk rebate program.
Extension program will focus on tax changes for farmers, ranchers
Farmers and ranchers are invited to a 90-minute program focusing on tax changes in agriculture. The program will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, followed by a complimentary lunch courtesy of our sponsors. It will be held at the Cottonwood Extension meeting room, 601 Main, Hays.
Hays PD activity log, Dec. 18 to 24
The Hays Police Department responded to 52 calls from Dec. 18-24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
🎙 Preparations underway for Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper, Bazaar
The annual Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper and Bazar is set for the end of January, but while the fundraiser will once again bring the community together to support the school, organizers have made some changes to the annual event. “We're changing from dinner to lunch, so it will be...
Hays church offers free Thursday night spaghetti dinners
Members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church had a simple idea — they wanted to feed people. Nothing fancy — just a couple of dozen spaghetti dinners are served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday night with no questions asked. Individuals or families — up to five people...
Police officer alerts residents to fire at their Kansas home
BARTON COUNTY—A police officer is being credited with helping save a family from a fire at their home. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews responded to the report of a fire a a home in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Great Bend, according to a media release.
Children’s input sought for February issue of magazine
Attention, parents, grandparents, Sunday School teachers, and church youth leaders: The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance needs your help. “We would like for your children, ages 4 through high school age, to help us with our monthly magazine coming up in February,” said Linn Ann Huntington, the magazine’s editor.
CITY: Hold on to your paper/cardboard recycling, baler still down
This a reminder that due to baler equipment issues at the recycling facility, until further notice all paper/cardboard recycling goods collected by the refuse collectors along the collection routes may be disposed of at the Ellis County Transfer Station rather than the standard recycling disposal site. We are sorry for...
