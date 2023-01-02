ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women upend No. 11 Missouri Southern State

HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team took care of business on its home floor Thursday evening (Jan. 5), defeating 11th-ranked Missouri Southern 72-54. The Tigers (13-4, 8-1 MIAA) trailed by as many as 11 early before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Fort Hays State hit...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Missouri Southern snaps FHSU men's win streak

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State saw its three-game win streak snapped by Missouri Southern on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Lions took the contest by a score of 68-56, improving their win streak to five games and moved to 9-4 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA. FHSU is now 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 FHSU men receiving votes in latest NABC poll

Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is back among the receiving votes section of the NABC Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have been among the receiving votes section in four releases of the poll this year, which includes the preseason poll and regular season polls released on November 29 and December 6.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Heart of a Tiger: Amy Schmierbach’s quest

Once you become a parent, you never really quit being a parent. Any parent of a child with intellectual or developmental disabilities knows that their responsibilities will be extensive long after their son or daughter reaches adulthood. Supporting a child with special needs is often a life-long commitment comprising equal parts unconditional love and unwavering advocacy.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 21 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 24 and 30. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Several northwest Kansas counties were removed from the high-incidence category, and Ellis County remains in the substantial...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kansas man found live grenade in garage

BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man found a live grenade in his garage on Wednesday. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified about a hand grenade located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington, according to a media release. The man advised...
HOISINGTON, KS
Hays Post

City commission to review bids for 2023 street maintenance program

City commissioners will review bids for the 2023 street maintenance project during this afternoon's work session. The projects bid with this year’s program include seal coat, polypatch, reclamite, major rehab (street, parking lot, and concrete alley), curb and brick repair and sidewalk improvements, along with $40,000 of in-house work and $10,000 for the sidewalk rebate program.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Extension program will focus on tax changes for farmers, ranchers

Farmers and ranchers are invited to a 90-minute program focusing on tax changes in agriculture. The program will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, followed by a complimentary lunch courtesy of our sponsors. It will be held at the Cottonwood Extension meeting room, 601 Main, Hays.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays church offers free Thursday night spaghetti dinners

Members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church had a simple idea — they wanted to feed people. Nothing fancy — just a couple of dozen spaghetti dinners are served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday night with no questions asked. Individuals or families — up to five people...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Children’s input sought for February issue of magazine

Attention, parents, grandparents, Sunday School teachers, and church youth leaders: The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance needs your help. “We would like for your children, ages 4 through high school age, to help us with our monthly magazine coming up in February,” said Linn Ann Huntington, the magazine’s editor.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

CITY: Hold on to your paper/cardboard recycling, baler still down

This a reminder that due to baler equipment issues at the recycling facility, until further notice all paper/cardboard recycling goods collected by the refuse collectors along the collection routes may be disposed of at the Ellis County Transfer Station rather than the standard recycling disposal site. We are sorry for...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

