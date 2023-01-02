Read full article on original website
Maui County Council is one member short
Eight out of nine Maui County Council members took the oath of office this week.
Mayor-elect Richard Bissen, Maui County Council inaugurations held Monday
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The inauguration for Maui County's Council began at 10 a.m. on Monday in the council chamber of the Kalana O Maui building. All council members for the 2023 to 2025 term, including first-term councilmembers Tom Cook and Nohelani U'U Hodgins, will be sworn in during the ceremony.
MEO Gala to recognize Rep. Kyle Yamashita
Maui Economic Opportunity’s 5th Annual Gala: A Nite At The Movies will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. Sponsorships still are available, with the deadline to register as a sponsor set for Monday, Jan. 16. The event is the...
Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani receives $85,000 from OHA
Independent Hawaiian culture and language immersion school Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani today announced a grant award totaling $85,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Community ‘Ohana Grant. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ healthy ‘ohana relationships...
Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui
More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 04, 2023
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 04, 2023. May they rest in peace. Takako Fujimoto, 94, of Kahului, went home to Jesus on Dec. 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was a LPN at Maunalani and Maui Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1982 to baby-sit her granddaughter, provide caregiving for family members, and volunteer with the hospital auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, singing hymnals, praying and watching her Biblical videos.
Sentry’s Connected Communities Initiative results in Maui-Wisconsin brewery collab
Sentry Insurance’s Connected Communities serves to bridge relationships between Sentry’s hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and their home away from home here on Maui, by connecting similar organizations in both communities to exchange ideas and best practices. In 2022, the mayors from Stevens Point and Maui signed a...
Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announces first Communications Director
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has appointed Naomi Cooper to its newly created position as Communications Director. Cooper will assist the association with its communication and education efforts to its membership and the Maui County community. Cooper has an extensive background in business, marketing and creative arts. Her experience...
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 47 seconds. That’s how long Maui police say an officer was on scene before opening fire on a man who charged at him last week in Kahului. The man who was shot has been identified by his mother as 29-year-old Reynaldo Ricarde, of Kahului. The department...
Local agriculture officials award $2.7M to hundreds of small farmers and gardeners
A federal program to boost food sustainability in the islands may be about to turn a corner. Local agriculture officials are set to award $2.7 million to nearly 600 small farmers and home gardeners so they can grow more of what we eat. The second round of the Micro-Grants for...
Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting
*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
According to Maui police, there is an active police investigation in Kahului.
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
