Wailuku, HI

mauinow.com

MEO Gala to recognize Rep. Kyle Yamashita

Maui Economic Opportunity’s 5th Annual Gala: A Nite At The Movies will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. Sponsorships still are available, with the deadline to register as a sponsor set for Monday, Jan. 16. The event is the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani receives $85,000 from OHA

Independent Hawaiian culture and language immersion school Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani today announced a grant award totaling $85,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Community ‘Ohana Grant. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ healthy ‘ohana relationships...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui

More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 04, 2023

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 04, 2023. May they rest in peace. Takako Fujimoto, 94, of Kahului, went home to Jesus on Dec. 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was a LPN at Maunalani and Maui Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1982 to baby-sit her granddaughter, provide caregiving for family members, and volunteer with the hospital auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, singing hymnals, praying and watching her Biblical videos.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announces first Communications Director

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has appointed Naomi Cooper to its newly created position as Communications Director. Cooper will assist the association with its communication and education efforts to its membership and the Maui County community. Cooper has an extensive background in business, marketing and creative arts. Her experience...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting

*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI

