dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
dawgnation.com
5 questions with TCU beat writer: Why Horned Frogs have ‘punchers chance’ at beating Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has seen to it that Georgia move on from its historic and memorable 42-41 shootout win over Ohio State in a clash of college football titans last Saturday night. The Bulldogs’ fans will talk about that New Year’s Eve Peach Bowl victory for ages, as...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football fans flocking to Los Angeles, but bettors like TCU, ticket demand in Texas
LOS ANGELES — Flights arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday filled with fans clad in red and black, an early indication the Georgia Bulldogs’ fans will be in takeover mode once again. Coach Kirby Smart could be on the verge of becoming the first coach since Alabama’s Nick...
dawgnation.com
How Arian Smith raced out of shadows and into spotlight; X-factor in Georgia’s 42-41 win over Ohio State
ATHENS — Arian Smith sprinted from out of the shadows and into the spotlight Saturday night, providing big plays in a passing game that sputtered throughout most of the first three quarters. Smith more than doubled his season totals last Saturday, reeling in 3 passes for 129 yards and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Stinchcomb, SEC Network analyst and former Georgia OL, shares how UGA success has changed fanbase
In a changing era of college football, one of the teams emerging as a potential dynasty squad is the Georgia Bulldogs. The team most recently defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes and is set to face the TCU Horned Frogs for a chance at their second consecutive national title. The team’s...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
dawgnation.com
TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’
ATHENS —The glass slipper no longer fits TCU football, per Coach Sonny Dykes. “The question about the Cinderella thing, I think for a while in some ways we probably viewed ourselves as that early on, because we were figuring this thing out,” said Dykes, the first-year coach of a Horned Frogs team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coming off a 5-7 season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball shocks No. 22-ranked Auburn at Stegeman Coliseum, 76-64
ATHENS – Georgia basketball sent a shockwave through the SEC as it knocked off a heated rival and one of the conference’s premier programs in Auburn. The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) pulled away to upset the No. 22-ranked Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC) 76-64 in a physical matchup that featured 36 total fouls.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett knows Georgia football offense must ‘clean things up and play better’ against TCU
Stetson Bennett knows Saturday night wasn’t his best performance. Despite throwing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown, the Georgia quarterback added he played bad football for about 30 minutes on Saturday as well. And he knows this offense, even after...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU live updates, practice notes, injury news for 2023 National Championship game
Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship game. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the game. Georgia enters the game with a 14-0 record, while TCU is 13-1. The game will be played on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. Georgia...
Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play
Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
dawgnation.com
Duce Robinson: What’s up next for the priority 5-star Georgia recruiting target?
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Duce Robinson shrugged his shoulders Tuesday night after the Under Armour All-American Game. He remains the biggest remaining target for Georgia in the 2023 signing class. The 5-star recruit out of Arizona left Camping World Stadium with a few big days in mind. In short,...
dawgnation.com
How the 2020 Under Armour All-American game played a key role in shaping this Georgia football team
These games aren’t as big as they once as more and more players elect to get a jump on their careers and bypass these celebratory events to go through bowl practices at Georgia. Consider A.J. Harris, Tyler Williams, CJ Allen, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett were all with the team on Saturday instead of taking part in either game.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: What we’ve learned at the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game events
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Flying to the Disney footprint in late December and early January always brings flashbacks now. Never more so than this week. Especially right after leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium at close to 3 o’clock the morning of that 42-41 final in Atlanta. Who could sleep after...
Delta dedicates plane that will fly Dawgs to LA in memory of legendary coach Vince Dooley
Georgia football’s national championship last year was the first since Vince Dooley took the undefeated Dawgs to a title in 1980. Sadly, the legendary coach died at the end of October before he could get the chance to see the team finish their title defense this year. Channel 2′s...
