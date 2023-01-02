ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts

Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest

North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Dan River place 2nd, 3rd at Holiday Classic

Dan River’s girls’ basketball team finished as runner-ups in the 2022 Gazette-Virginian Holiday Classic at Halifax County this past week. The Wildcats opened the two-day tournament with a victory over Person County before falling to the Lady Comets in the championship game. The Wildcats opened the G-V Holiday...
RINGGOLD, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSET

New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

NCDPS releases names of drivers involved in two vehicle crash

North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the names of the two individuals involved in a crash in Greenville on January 3rd, 2023. According to the NCDPS, Walter Clark, 52, was parked on the southbound shoulder of NC 11 attempting to enter back onto the roadway.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County school board to consider nominee for District 3 seat after rejecting GOP’s last nominee, but will it be the same person?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider – for the second time – a candidate to fill its open seat from District 3. You may recall that on Dec. 13 the board rejected the nomination of teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat vacated when Republican Pat […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
GREENSBORO, NC

