7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Winston-Salem.
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
wcti12.com
NCDPS releases names of drivers involved in two vehicle crash
North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the names of the two individuals involved in a crash in Greenville on January 3rd, 2023. According to the NCDPS, Walter Clark, 52, was parked on the southbound shoulder of NC 11 attempting to enter back onto the roadway.
Guilford County school board to consider nominee for District 3 seat after rejecting GOP’s last nominee, but will it be the same person?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider – for the second time – a candidate to fill its open seat from District 3. You may recall that on Dec. 13 the board rejected the nomination of teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat vacated when Republican Pat […]
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
Martin Luther King Jr Drive reopens after house fire in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire closed a road in Greensboro for almost two hours. According to Greensboro Police Department, a fire closed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street on Thursday morning. Greensboro Fire Department says this was a one-story home and there were no injuries. The road reopened […]
