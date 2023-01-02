ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

GonzagaNation.net

Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record

Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane County worker to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County worker who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft was ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds and serve prison time. According to court documents, Rhonda Sue Ackerman, who worked as a liability claims technician for Spokane County, stole $1,378,541 over the course of a decade by filing dozens of fake claims. The...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police ask for public’s help identifying South Hill bank robbery suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect. Police are asking for information on the man wearing a black hoodie. If you recognize the man or have any information that can help police, contact Detective Rankin with Major Crimes at 509-835-4585 or email brankin@spokanepolice.org. Police responded to a bank robbery at...
SPOKANE, WA

