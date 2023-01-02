Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
ClutchPoints
College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco prediction, pick, How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the San Francisco Dons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga San Francisco prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga San Francisco. The Gonzaga Bulldogs started the season with their offense stuck in third gear. Gonzaga played some choppy, uneven...
Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record
Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Former Spokane County worker to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County worker who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft was ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds and serve prison time. According to court documents, Rhonda Sue Ackerman, who worked as a liability claims technician for Spokane County, stole $1,378,541 over the course of a decade by filing dozens of fake claims. The...
Police ask for public’s help identifying South Hill bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect. Police are asking for information on the man wearing a black hoodie. If you recognize the man or have any information that can help police, contact Detective Rankin with Major Crimes at 509-835-4585 or email brankin@spokanepolice.org. Police responded to a bank robbery at...
inlander.com
How the Spokane sheriff's allegations of racism and sexism led to a defamation lawsuit and $19 million jury award
On June 13, 2019, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich called a news conference to announce that he'd fired a sergeant for allegedly using a racist slur and sexually harassing a female deputy. An internal affairs investigation, the sheriff said to reporters, had found that the sergeant had started a phone...
