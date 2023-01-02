Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Spectrum Working on Restoring Outages in Northern Nevada
Some viewers have reached out to us about internet outages as well as power outages during these winter storm systems. Spectrum tells us that some customers' service has indeed been impacted by the winter weather. A Spectrum spokesperson tells us that their engineering teams are working to restore service as...
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
2news.com
NV Energy Prepares for Next Winter Storm
As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company says it is prepared for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region today and through the weekend.
2news.com
Public Ceremony For Joe Lombardo Being Sworn In As Nevada’s 31st Governor
Lombardo said he is optimistic about Nevada’s future. Lombardo replaces departing Gov. Steve Sisolak, whose one term marked the first time a Democrat held the office since 1999.
2news.com
More Winter Storm Systems On The Way, Plan Accordingly
A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. Plan on chain controls and delays. Another storm by Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers on the valley floor and slick roads likely. Plan on and off...
2news.com
Public Inauguration of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo
Lombardo replaces departing Gov. Steve Sisolak, whose one term marked the first time a Democrat held the office since 1999. Lombardo replaces departing Gov. Steve Sisolak, whose one term marked the first time a Democrat held the office since 1999.
2news.com
California: Snowpack At 174% Of Average In First Snow Survey
California conducted its first snow survey of the snowpack and it’s off to one of its best starts in four decades. Snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years. State officials said Tuesday that the statewide snow depth is 174% of the historical average this year. Much of that is because of a spate of recent storms that have dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend. But state officials cautioned that the recent weather isn't enough by itself to end the drought. The past three years in California have been the driest ever recorded dating back to 1896. Many more storms will be needed to officially end the drought.
2news.com
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after...
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
2news.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
2news.com
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
Comments / 0