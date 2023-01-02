ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) signs with AEW

The worst kept secret since CM Punk's AEW debut has been confirmed. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen is reporting that Mercedes Mone will indeed be Saraya's partner next week in Los Angeles when the face Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This has been heavily speculated for...
Yardbarker

WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star

It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...

