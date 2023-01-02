Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) signs with AEW
The worst kept secret since CM Punk's AEW debut has been confirmed. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen is reporting that Mercedes Mone will indeed be Saraya's partner next week in Los Angeles when the face Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This has been heavily speculated for...
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic faces major blow; won't be able to enter US and play in Indian Wells and Miami
This year, Djokovic was able to start his season at the Adelaide International 1, and won the first singles matches he played. However, he will now have to sit out the two biggest events on the ATP Tour which are the last Masters events before the clay-court season starts and players focus on the Roland Garros once again.
Comments / 0