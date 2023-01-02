Read full article on original website
Energy Crisis Will Remain Key Issue in 2023
'The energy and climate crises and their economic and social consequences will remain key issues for the EU and the world'. — In 2023, Russia’s war against Ukraine, the energy and climate crises and their economic and social consequences will remain key issues for the EU and the world.
UK Gov to Help 500,000 Northern Ireland Households with Energy Bills
Some 500,000 households in Northern Ireland will receive vouchers from the UK Government, starting mid-January, to help cope with the burden of increasing energy bills. Mid-December, the UK Government announced all households across Northern Ireland will receive a single £600 payment, consisting of £400 through the Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI) and the £200 Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP).
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
BP Completes $4.1Bn Buy Of Biogas Player
BP has completed its purchase of Archaea Energy, a provider of renewable natural gas for $4.1 billion. — Supermajor BP has completed its purchase of Archaea Energy, a provider of renewable natural gas (RNG), marking a milestone in the expansion of the company’s bioenergy business. In October, BP...
USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
Eni Incorporates New Sustainable Mobility Company
Italian major Eni has incorporated its new company dedicated to sustainable mobility, named Eni Sustainable Mobility. The unit is vertically integrated along the entire value chain, bringing together services and products that support the energy transition and accelerate the path to net zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle. Eni...
Trio Looks To Power Energy Hubs With Offshore Wind
Neptune Energy has signed an MoU with Orsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. Neptune Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity.
Oil Drops on Risk Off Sentiment
Oil declined as broader market sentiment soured and mild winter temperatures in may parts of the globe eased fears of an energy crisis. West Texas Intermediate fell 4.2% to settle below $77 a barrel, the biggest drop since mid-November. Oil fell as equity market losses accelerated and the dollar rose the most in nearly three weeks, making commodities priced in the currency more expensive.
ADNOC Allocates $15B to Low Carbon Tech
ADNOC announced Thursday that it has allocated $15 billion to low-carbon solutions. The investment has been earmarked for “landmark” decarbonization projects by 2030, according to the company. These are said to include carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology and enhanced investments in hydrogen and renewables. ADNOC, which...
Pemex Talks With Finance Ministry on Debt Payment Alternatives
Mexico’s Petroleos Mexicanos is evaluating debt payment options with the Finance Ministry as the company struggles to convert high oil prices into profits amid weak production and a focus on refining instead of exporting its crude. Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero Oropeza said he’s been in talks with...
TotalEnergies Hits Pay In Isabella Prospect Off UK
TotalEnergies has made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Isabella discovery in the UK part of the Central North Sea. — French oil major TotalEnergies has made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Isabella discovery in the UK part of the Central North Sea. Following recent appraisal drilling at the Isabella...
Suncor Refinery Experiences Equipment Damage
The damage was sustained due to the 'extreme and record-setting weather impacting much of the United States'. Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) has revealed that its Commerce City Refinery experienced equipment damage in the days leading up to December 24, 2022. The damage was sustained due to the “extreme and record-setting...
Oil Up as US Stockpiles Rose Below Expectations
Oil rallied after US crude stockpiles rose less than anticipated, countering the dour outlook reflected by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.1% to settle above $73 a barrel, after swinging in a $2 range. US crude and refined product exports rose 1.33 million barrels last week, keeping inventories in check, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Traders viewed the data as a sign that global demand persists for US products, despite worries that China’s struggles with Covid will delay its economic recovery.
Oil and Gas Expansion Still Solid, Dallas Fed Says
Activity in the oil and gas sector continued growing in the fourth quarter of 2022 but economic uncertainty has led executives to lower their expectations. — Activity in the oil and gas sector continued growing in the fourth quarter of 2022. Still, economic uncertainty has led executives to lower their expectations, according to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.
Meet Shell's New CEO
Wael Sawan has officially become Shell’s new chief executive officer, succeeding Ben van Beurden, who had held the post since January 1, 2014. In an in-house interview posted on Shell’s website, which asked the new company head how he felt about taking on the challenge of being Shell CEO, Sawan said he was “incredibly excited”.
Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth pushed back on claims by President Joe Biden that Big Oil’s record profits are being made on the back of the war in Ukraine and at the expense of the American people. The industry’s highest-ever cash haul should not be viewed in isolation...
Canada Drops Another 12 Rigs
Canada dropped another 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 30. The country dropped seven oil rigs and five gas rigs, taking its total rig count down to 84, comprising 59 gas rigs and 25 oil rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. In its previous rig count, which was published on December 22, Baker Hughes revealed that Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week.
First LNG Cargo Arrives at Wilhelmshaven
Uniper announced Tuesday that it had brought Germany’s first full cargo of LNG to the new Wilhelmshaven terminal, which is operated by the company. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022, Uniper highlighted, adding that the Maria Energy is fully loaded with approximately 97.1 million cubic meters of natural gas. That’s enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year, according to the company.
