Good Night 2022 Roundup: Some of Our Favorite Campouts
Good Night 2022 is a wrap! We’re stoked to report that hundreds of people participated in our third annual year-end overnighter challenge. After going through loads of submissions, we’ve chosen five favorites for the contest portion of the event. Find each of their mini-stories and some excellent photos from Switzerland, Arizona, Germany, California, and the Czech Republic here…
