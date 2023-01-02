Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Air Reports First Transition to Cruise Flight for eVTOL
Israeli eVTOL developer Air said its Air One prototype vehicle recently made its first transition from a hover to cruise flight, marking the beginning of thousands of test-flight hours planned as part of the aircraft’s FAA certification process. The company said the prototype was loaded to its maximum takeoff...
An Introduction to Your Aircraft Starter
“Clear prop!” is one of the most commonly heard phrases at any general aviation airport. It is generally followed by an aircraft engine bursting to life, spitting fire, and burping smoke. What makes all that possible? Why, the aircraft starter motor, of course. And what if it doesn’t? Suppose...
Learning Pilotage Can Save Your Life
Man-made objects, such as bridges, large buildings or clusters of buildings, stadiums, race tracks and airports all make good visual checkpoints. [Credit: Wolf Godlewski]. Recently a friend shared a newspaper article regarding a recent speed record set by the pilot of a single-engine piston aircraft on a flight between Chicago and Omaha, Nebraska. What caught our attention was the author’s note that the pilot “navigated only by sight, without using instruments, following maps and ground landmarks.’’ This practice is known as pilotage, something VFR pilots have been doing since the beginning days of aviation.
Horizon’s Cavorite X5 eVTOL Completes Initial Hover Tests
Horizon's is conducting flight tests with this half-scale prototype called the Cavorite X5. [Courtesy: Horizon Aircraft]. Horizon Aircraft said it completed initial hover testing of a half-scale prototype of its planned hybrid eVTOL aircraft called the Cavorite X5. The company said it expects to begin testing the aircraft in transitions from hover to cruise flight during the first quarter of this year.
IS&S Introduces STC for Autothrottle on King Airs with G1000
The ThrustSense is the first and only certified autothrottle for Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft. [Courtesy: Courtesy of IS&S]. Continuing on its path to develop significant safety upgrades for the turbine and turboprop markets, Innovative Solutions & Support [NASDAQ: ISSC] announced today that it has gained FAA approval under a supplemental type certificate (STC) for its ThrustSense autothrottle for Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 models equipped with the Garmin G1000 standard and NXi integrated flight deck.
New State Acquires Blackhawk Aerospace
Blackhawk Aerospace, a Waco, Texas-based company specializing in aircraft performance upgrades, has sold its majority ownership to New State Aviation Holdings, the general aviation-focused platform of the middle-market private equity firm New State Capital Partners. Blackhawk, founded in 1999 as Blackhawk Modifications, Inc., provides engine upgrades for turboprop models designed...
New Airplanes, from Business Jets to Experimentals
In May, at the National Business Aviation Association’s European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-EBACE), Bombardier unveiled its new flagship model, the Global 8000—and it wasn’t just a concept, it had already flown. With a pair of GE Passport turbofans first used in 2010 by its stablemate, the 7500, Bombardier projects the 8000 to be the fastest jet on the market, with a top speed of 0.94 Mach. But plans don’t stop there: The OEM is gunning for the longest range as well, at 8,000 nm for a standard passenger load and NBAA IFR parameters.
Garmin Receives GI 275 STC for Airbus Helicopters
The Garmin GI 275 is a direct replacement for a variety of legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit. [Courtesy: Garmin]. Garmin has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) from the FAA for its GI 275 electronic flight instrument designed for Airbus AS350 helicopters, the avionics manufacturer announced. According to Garmin,...
Upgrades Offer New Life for Legacy Turboprops
The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications as well as personal use. [Credit: Stephen Yeates]. The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications...
Unexpected Perk of Aircraft Ownership: Mood Booster
Ethereal conditions greeted the day’s formation flight, transforming an otherwise mundane day into a memorable experience. [Credit: Jim Stevenson]. During the initial research phase of aircraft ownership, we seek out justifications for making the purchase. Whether we have to convince ourselves, a significant other, or both, we diligently list each and every one that comes to mind. Vacation transport, training platform, sightseeing machine, commuting solution…no matter how unrealistic, we look for ways in which an airplane can potentially earn its keep.
