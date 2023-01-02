In May, at the National Business Aviation Association’s European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-EBACE), Bombardier unveiled its new flagship model, the Global 8000—and it wasn’t just a concept, it had already flown. With a pair of GE Passport turbofans first used in 2010 by its stablemate, the 7500, Bombardier projects the 8000 to be the fastest jet on the market, with a top speed of 0.94 Mach. But plans don’t stop there: The OEM is gunning for the longest range as well, at 8,000 nm for a standard passenger load and NBAA IFR parameters.

2 DAYS AGO