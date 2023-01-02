ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 35-21 Rose Bowl loss to Penn State

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
 3 days ago
The Utah Utes leave the field after falling in the Rose Bowl to the Penn State Nittany Lions 35-21 on Monday in Pasadena, California. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah’s season ended in a Rose Bowl defeat for the second straight year, as it lost 35-21 to Penn State on Monday.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford ended his career on a high note, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Singleton added 120 yards on the ground, including an 87-yard touchdown run.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was injured early in the third quarter and did not return to the game for the second Rose Bowl in a row. Bryson Barnes filled in for the injured Rising, but Utah’s offense never got going in the second half.

Penn State Nittany Lions Mitchell Tinsley 5 runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks off the field with his team as Utah falls to Penn State in the Rose Bowl 35-21 in Pasadena California on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Penn State 35, Utah 21

4th Quarter

0:25 With the game long decided, Utah capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive with a 5-yard pass from Barnes to Jaylen Dixon. Penn State 35, Utah 21.

9:22 — Bryson Barnes is sacked on third-and-19 and that will just about do it for the Utes.

10:36 — Another wide-open receiver for Sean Clifford, and Penn State cashes in a couple plays later as Kaytron Allen runs for a touchdown. Penn State 35, Utah 14.

13:55 — Barnes is sacked, Utah punts, and the game is slipping away from the Utes.

14:49 — Sean Clifford finds an absolutely wide-open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for an 88-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth quarter. R.J. Hubert got beat there. Penn State is firmly in control of this one. Penn State 28, Utah 14

4:28 — Harrison Wallace III will want that one back. Drops what would have been a first-down completion for Penn State.

6:07 — Barnes is picked off. That’s a big play. Momentum is squarely in favor of Penn State right now.

8:31 – Bryson Barnes in at quarterback for Utah and he completes his first pass.

8:31 — Rising gets hit hard on a run and is down, being attended to on the field. He gets up walks to the sideline.

9:25 — Nick Singleton finds daylight and accelerates for an 87-yard touchdown run on third-and-2. The press box shook a little bit on that score. Penn State 21, Utah 14.

10:17 — A promising Utah drive ends in a punt. A trick play where Devaughn Vele was supposed to pass didn’t work and he got tackled for a loss of nine.

15:00 — Utah starts the third with the ball.

2nd Quarter

It’s a dramatically different game than last year’s Rose Bowl. The two schools have combined for 28 points. Utah is outgaining Penn State 200-191 in a tight battle.

0:01 — Rising is sacked to end the half. All tied up at the break.

2:38 — Ja’Quinden Jackson punches it in from 19 yards, using a spin move on the way. A 47-yard pass from Rising to Devaughn Vele set that one up. Penn State 14, Utah 14.

4:47 — Sean Clifford to Mitchell Tinsley for a 10-yard touchdown pass. A masterful play from Clifford came earlier on the drive, when he evaded pressure from Utah and threw a 32-yard pass on third-and-8. Penn State 14, Utah 7.

7:55 — Rising finds tight end Thomas Yassmin for Utah’s first score of the game. Micah Bernard had a 15-yard run to get the Utes in the red zone. Penn State 7, Utah 7.

1st Quarter

  • 0:07 — Penn State strikes first. Nick Singleton with a five-yard touchdown run. The big play on that drive was a 28-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Theo Johnson on third-and-7. Penn State 7, Utah 0.
  • 4:58 — Rising’s pass is intercepted by Penn State’s Kalen King.

8:51 — Utah picks up its first first down of the game on a pass from Cam Rising to Money Parks.

  • 11:30 — Utah goes three-and-out in its first drive.
  • 13:00 — Penn State goes three-and-out on the first possession on the game. Lander Barton gets to Sean Clifford on third down.
  • Penn State will get the ball first.
  • Penn State starting offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will not play today, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Pregame

Here is the Deseret News’ complete Rose Bowl week coverage to get you ready for the game:

Deseret News

