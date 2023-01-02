Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
Late Kick: Florida State boasts top transfer portal class
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down Florida State's top-ranked transfer portal class.
How Much Attrition Needs to Take Place? Where do the scholarship numbers stand right now? (UPDATED: 1/5)
A raw look at the position-by-position scholarship numbers now that Washington works to finish out their 2023 signing class.
Gamecock Scoop - Transfer OL info and more
The latest South Carolina football Team and recruiting Scoop, including Intel an offensive line prospect who will be on campus this weekend.
Sam Hartman's Notre Dame transfer lauded by media as ex-Wake Forest star, No. 1 QB in portal joins Irish
Notre Dame made a major splash in the transfer portal Thursday with the addition of Sam Hartman. The former Wake Forest quarterback announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on social media. Hartman, a four-year starter for the Demon Deacons, was the top-ranked quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in...
Thompson looks ahead to next step in recruitment
A little more than a month ago, Josiah Thompson posted a top nine, but he’s thinking about whittling down his list of offers to a smaller number.
