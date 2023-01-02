ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

813area.com

Silks Poker Room is Tampa's Most Reliable Nightlife Spot

The Silks Poker Room at Tampa Bay Downs is a popular destination for poker enthusiasts in the Tampa Bay area. Located at the Tampa Bay Downs racetrack, the Silks Poker Room features a variety of games and limits to suit players of all skill levels. One of the standout features...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay

Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
TAMPA, FL
Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023

Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
LUTZ, FL
wild941.com

ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare

Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Sneaking Photos On A First Date

Second Date Update: As we kick off 2023 with a brand new Second Date Update between Hannah and Danny our hopes were high. Unfortunately Hannah got caught sneaking photos on a their date. Obviously this was very unsettling to Danny as they were eating dinner at Red Mesa. Hannah tried to explain her side of things by saying she was just snapping photos to show her friends what Danny looked like. Nonetheless sneaking photos on a first date probably is not the best move when looking for another date.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Best Bloody Marys from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

While anyone who's had a hangover will be quick to tell you that they're not something to celebrate, who doesn't want an excuse to go out with friends and sip on some good drinks? Bloody Marys are a classic hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," but unfortunately, it can be hard to come by an outstanding one.
CLEARWATER, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Terra Gaucha Steakhouse is a Top 10 Restaurant in Tampa in 2023

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a popular dining destination in the Tampa Bay area, known for its authentic churrasco experience. Churrasco, meaning "barbecue" in Portuguese, is a traditional style of Brazilian cooking where various cuts of meat are grilled over an open fire. At Terra Gaucha, diners can enjoy a...
TAMPA, FL

