Boston, MA

Fortune

Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why

Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
Blogging Big Blue

Best credit cards in 2023: Which type is best for you?

Credit cards with rewards programs are a terrific way to maximize the value of your everyday expenditures since they let you earn cash back, points, or miles on them. Depending on how and what you use your credit cards for, it’s critical to understand which kind of reward is ideal for you.
CNET

Does it Hurt to Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Before Your Billing Cycle Ends?

If you recently made a large purchase with your credit card and have enough money in your checking account to cover the balance, you can pay it off as soon as it hits your account. Running up a balance on your rewards credit card to maximize your earnings is worth the work if you aren't carrying a balance into the next billing cycle. Paying your balance early won't hurt your credit score; it may help.
moneytalksnews.com

What Is a Secured Credit Card and How Can It Boost Credit?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. If you have no credit history, it can be hard to do things like get a mortgage, find affordable car loans or even rent a bigger apartment. The easiest place to start building good credit is with a credit card....
HAWAII STATE
Forbes Advisor

Savings Account Rates Today: December 21, 2022—Rates Vary

Rates on savings accounts are the same compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. You can now earn 4.00% or higher on your savings. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.
NASDAQ

How To Budget for a Wedding While Paying Off Student Loans

If you’re planning for a wedding and juggling student loan payments, there are several ways you can cut back on wedding expenses without sacrificing any of your dreams for the big day. Tips: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs. Here’s what you need to know...

