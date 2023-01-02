ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Albany Herald

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing a toe injury, joined offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) in being limited in practice on Thursday. Those five players were deemed questionable for Saturday's game. Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is listed as questionable to play Saturday despite being held out of practice on Thursday. He is expected to be "OK," per Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel. Safety Amani Hooker also did not practice on Thursday and joins offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle) as questionable for the game. --Field Level Media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Falcons look to finish strong against playoff-bound Buccaneers

The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs. Atlanta (6-10) ended a...
ATLANTA, GA

