Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing a toe injury, joined offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) in being limited in practice on Thursday. Those five players were deemed questionable for Saturday's game. Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is listed as questionable to play Saturday despite being held out of practice on Thursday. He is expected to be "OK," per Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel. Safety Amani Hooker also did not practice on Thursday and joins offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle) as questionable for the game. --Field Level Media.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO