Kansas State

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers vs. Lions Live Streaming Scoreboard, Sunday Night Football NFL Week 18 | Seahawks Today

Packers vs. Lions Live streaming scoreboard, highlights, free play-by-play, stats, analysis, boxscore coming at you from Chat Sports’ Seahawks Today host Tyler Jones for this NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football game on NBC. Aaron Rodgers vs. Jared Goff is a must watch activity tonight. Seahawks news, when it happens we will make a video, so never miss out by subscribing and turning on your noti.
49ers Report: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Chase Senior (January 9th)

The San Francisco 49ers Report is live discussing the latest 49ers news and rumors on today’s show. Chase Senior is live with a 49ers vs. Seahawks preview in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. We also have some 49ers rumors to touch on. The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Raiders 2023 Draft: Las Vegas will pick 7th

Now that the regular season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the non-playoff teams. The Raiders are set to pick seventh overall, per Tankathon.com, and Tankathon’s mock draft has Las Vegas taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.
Baltimore Ravens 2023 opponents finalized

With the conclusion of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season, the opponents for the Baltimore Ravens next season have been finalized. They’ll play the AFC South, NFC West and those in the NFC North, AFC East and AFC West who placed second in the their respective divisions, as the Ravens finished second in the AFC North.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs Fantasy Football Wild Card: Chris Godwin Mode

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

The former Patriots quarterback was fired by the Cardinals on Monday. The Jets cleared out their lockers the day after their Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Heading into this offseason, one of the top storylines is the contract status of star defensive lineman... Hamlin’s road to recovery took...
Super Bowl Betting Futures Update: Wild Card Round

14 teams remain in the hunt for this year's Super Bowl. 18 weeks of action have whittled the contenders down to this final number, with seven AFC and seven NFC sides left in contention for the ultimate prize in football. Hard to believe, but the season is almost over. Here...
Commanders Reacts Survey: Postseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Three questions for you this week. Results will be published in a couple of days.
Blake Corum NFL Announcement LIVE + Michigan Football Rumors On Jim Harbaugh, 2023 Top 25 Poll

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 5:27 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bCOMMENT GO BLUE!. 5:27 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bCOMMENT GO BLUE!. 5:27 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bCOMMENT GO BLUE!. 5:27 PMMichigan Football Report With...
Arizona Cardinals will have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will pick third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. This will be the fifth time in the Arizona Cardinals history they will pick third overall. While Hearst did not have success in Arizona, three of the four picks were undoubtedly very good to great in their careers with Wadsworth just being an injury prone player.
Eagles vs. Giants: Second quarter score updates

This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for...
NFL Playoffs Rushing Yards Leader Odds

Christian McCaffrey is the SI Sportsbook favorite to tally the most rushing yards in the playoffs, ahead of Miles Sanders. Over the past five NFL seasons, the leading postseason rusher played at least three playoff games. Colin Kaepernick (2012 – 264 yards) still holds the NFL record for rushing yards in a single postseason by a quarterback. The following season, he posted the second-best total (243) in the history of the league. As a result, no quarterback over the past 35 years has been the top postseason rushing leader.

